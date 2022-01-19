Commissioners discuss ARPA funding, county districts and more in 4-hour meeting

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners approved ARPA funding for various large-scale projects at the tail end of a marathon four-hour meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. During the debates and discussions, the commissioners tackled nearly 20 different agenda items covering a diverse array of issues.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was the last topic which warranted much discussion during the lengthy meeting. “Everything that’s on our list to present to you today is stuff we feel could be substantiated by the interim rule that was presented last year,” management accountant Lisa Rien told the board. Each submission was something that had been brought to the county’s ARPA Committee. “...The goal of Scotts Bluff County is to use the ARPA funding to serve the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County by completing large projects with the use of the funds. The county will fiscally save future taxpayer dollars. Community betterment is ... our goal.”
The county had already received around $3.4 million in ARPA funding and is scheduled to receive a similar amount in June. Some of the proposed projects included $100,000 for capital improvements for tourism and $50,000 for a new emergency management vehicle. Additionally, $166,670 was offered for a law enforcement peer support program to help provide different avenues for people who are frequent occupants of detention centers. In order to keep rural county road signs federally compliant, Rien asked to allocate $275,000 in ARPA funding to make them larger and more visible.
After some initial doubts on the amounts requested for the tourism department and the peer support program, the board unanimously approved all the requests.
The board also unanimously approved new district maps, the county districts will have a new look for the 2022 elections. District IV, represented by Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer, and Mark Harris’s District V will have completely different borders than they did in previous years. District IV, which previously included the section of Scottsbluff west of Broadway, moved so that it now covers the southern half of the city. District V, instead of the eastern half of Scottsbluff, now covers everything north of 20th Street.
Mark Reichert, Russ Reisig and Charlie Knapper’s districts I, II and III remain mostly the same. District I still encompasses the county east of the Twin Cities, and District II still includes the areas west of it. District III’s borders hardly changed, as it still includes the majority of Gering.
The district borders changed due to new census information. Each district needed to adhere as close to one-fifth of the county population of 36,084 as possible, with a maximum of 5% deviation. After requesting individual district maps for additional review, the board approved the new boundaries. The District I, III and V elections will take place this November.
The board also tabled discussion on a Meridia Voting pitch for automated voting buttons for board use.
The system would have commissioners all press a button to vote so their decisions could be simultaneous and anonymous. Commission chairman Meyer said there had been issues in the past with board members voting based on the votes of those who had spoken just before them.
“We had a couple things that Kelly (Sides, county clerk) said she’d like to add that they possibly could, and the guy said they’re willing to customize and they think they could fit out needs,” facilities manager Jay Steinle told the board.
Meyer said he was not impressed by the initial presentation by Meridia Voting, as did Commissioner Knapper.
“I didn’t think the presentation was very well done ... I’ve seen lots of people lose their jobs over rushing into an IT or software type of decision, and my lesson from that is we need to vet multiple platforms before we move forward with just one,” Knapper said. He said he’d prefer a presentation to happen in the meeting room so the commissioners would all have a chance to see how it would work in action. “...There’s a lot of things I want to see before we make a decision with this,” he said.
Additionally, the board approved a conservation easement for Cow Camp LLC. They had asked for the easement for a 580-acre parcel of land located roughly halfway between Gering and Melbeta, bordering the North Platte River. It will be used for both recreational and agricultural use.
The board’s longest discussion of the evening revolved around selling the vacant U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ location at 1650 10th St. in Gering. They set a special meeting for March 3 to debate different sealed bids instead of hosting an auction format. More information about that discussion can be found on the Star-Herald website.