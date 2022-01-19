Commissioners discuss ARPA funding, county districts and more in 4-hour meeting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also tabled discussion on a Meridia Voting pitch for automated voting buttons for board use.

The system would have commissioners all press a button to vote so their decisions could be simultaneous and anonymous. Commission chairman Meyer said there had been issues in the past with board members voting based on the votes of those who had spoken just before them.

“We had a couple things that Kelly (Sides, county clerk) said she’d like to add that they possibly could, and the guy said they’re willing to customize and they think they could fit out needs,” facilities manager Jay Steinle told the board.

Meyer said he was not impressed by the initial presentation by Meridia Voting, as did Commissioner Knapper.

“I didn’t think the presentation was very well done ... I’ve seen lots of people lose their jobs over rushing into an IT or software type of decision, and my lesson from that is we need to vet multiple platforms before we move forward with just one,” Knapper said. He said he’d prefer a presentation to happen in the meeting room so the commissioners would all have a chance to see how it would work in action. “...There’s a lot of things I want to see before we make a decision with this,” he said.