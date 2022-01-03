Commissioners give preliminary insight prior to special meeting for salary raises

Commissioner Ken Meyer said he was still in the midst of research, as commissioners Russ Reisig and Mark Reichert indicated they were as well, he questioned a “blanket” increase. Instead, he thought that commissioners should look at the positions and responsibilities of the elected officials in considering whether or not to grant increases.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said that he agreed, saying that when he passed certain offices in the county, they were regularly busy. However, he said some officers aren’t busy with customers. Jean Bauer, registrar of deeds and the elected official over the office mentioned by Knapper, said that her office now operates with three full-time employees and one part-time employee compared to seven employees in the past. Her office also handles a lot of documents submitted online, she said.

Other officials also noted that modernization has improved customer service for clients, but has also lead to an increase in workload. Many of the offices are dependent on the work done in other offices, such as the registrar of deeds and the assessor’s office having processes that are dependent on the other offices.