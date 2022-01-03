Commissioners give preliminary insight prior to special meeting for salary raises

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners have slated a special meeting to consider raises for county officials.
Commissioners will consider a request by county officials for increases in pay during a special meeting planned for Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m.
Every four years, county commissioners must adopt a resolution that sets out the pay for county officials. The resolution is required by state statute, adopted prior to the opening of the time period in which candidates for the upcoming election can file. The salary determines the fee that a candidate pays to register.
During the Monday, Dec. 20, meeting, a committee of Scotts Bluff County elected officials brought forth their proposal: Each elected official will receive the same salary increase of $10,000 in 2023, and subsequent raises of $5,000 over the next three years. Officials cited a report by the Nebraska Association of County Officials, which does salary comparisons in the 93 counties of the state intended to guide county commissioners across the state.
That NACO report showed most Scotts Bluff County officials to be significantly underpaid to counterparts in similar-sized counties with a similar tax base, officials citing the survey in Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 discussions said.
Though commissioners did not take action during Monday’s commissioners meeting, they did have some discussion that gave at least a preview of their thoughts on the issue.
Commissioner Ken Meyer said he was still in the midst of research, as commissioners Russ Reisig and Mark Reichert indicated they were as well, he questioned a “blanket” increase. Instead, he thought that commissioners should look at the positions and responsibilities of the elected officials in considering whether or not to grant increases.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said that he agreed, saying that when he passed certain offices in the county, they were regularly busy. However, he said some officers aren’t busy with customers. Jean Bauer, registrar of deeds and the elected official over the office mentioned by Knapper, said that her office now operates with three full-time employees and one part-time employee compared to seven employees in the past. Her office also handles a lot of documents submitted online, she said.
Other officials also noted that modernization has improved customer service for clients, but has also lead to an increase in workload. Many of the offices are dependent on the work done in other offices, such as the registrar of deeds and the assessor’s office having processes that are dependent on the other offices.
In its reporting, NACO classified positions such as the registrar of deeds, county clerk, clerk of the district court, treasurer and assessor in the same category. County Attorney, public defender and sheriff positions were discussed separately, as well as county commissioners. Elected officials cited the NACO report in saying that the recommendation they made in December brought them closer to the salary arrays that the NACO report indicated they should be at, while also offering improvements that made them more competitive with private entities.
Commissioner Mark Harris brought forth figures that would give elected officials raises, however, not at the level that they were seeking. Figures presented were estimated at a 5% increase for the first year and about a 4% increase for the subsequent three years. He cited the county’s position as fourth largest mill levy as among a reason that he said he has fought to keep budget numbers down since he was elected.
One thing that commissioners were already in agreement on regarded commissioners would not receive an increase. During the Dec. 20 meeting, commissioners Mark Harris and Russ Reisig said they were not inclined to approve an increase for commissioners and Harris continued to assert that he could not vote to give himself a raise.
Commissioners last received a raise of 38% in 2018 and commissioners opined that some previous commissioners had lost their seats due to that increase. In 2018, they approved a 38% increase, which set the salary at $24,893 for commissioners and $27,382 for the commissioner co-chair. In 2018, the commissioners received the highest salary increase. There was some discussion by commissioners and county officials about whether commissioners should plan for an increase for commissioners also this year. Discussion by commission chair Ken Meyer was that commissioners had such a large increase in 2018 because they had previously gone without large salary increases. According to Star-Herald coverage, commissioners received a 2% raise in 2015.
If commissioners don’t allocate a raise for themselves, they are bound to repeat history, needing to approve a large controversial increase when it would be better to do it in smaller increments, according to discussion held at the meeting.
The majority of county officials received raises of 1.7% that year, with the exception of the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff and Scotts Bluff County Attorney. The public defenders will get an eight percent raise, going from $78,133.46 to $84,383. Commissioners approved a 22.37% increase for the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff; 10.62% increase for the county attorney; and a 8% raise for the public defender.
Knapper asked that when elected officials weigh options again in 2026, that they include county commissioners in their deliberations. Elected officials Jean Bauer, registrar, and Darla Simpson, clerk of the district court, said that recommendations about commissioners had never been sought before. In fact, when commissioners considered increases in 2018, elected officials weren’t involved in the process and asked for input.
Discussion was also held about the surveyor position, with Scott Bosse, surveyor, noting that his costs such as insurance were not covered by the salary paid for the position. The recommendations made by the elected officials committee did not include a recommendation for the surveyor position, but Harris said he had allotted an increase of $3,000 per year for the post.