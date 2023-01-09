Commissioners hear grant proposal to alleviate food insecurity

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners heard a grant proposal intended to address multiple public service issues related to food insecurities in the county that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during its first regular meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Community Development Block Grant proposal was presented by Panhandle Area Development District Community Planner Amy Sapp and will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. This grant is available to local governments for community/economic development activities.

“The project proposes to address multiple public service issues in food insecurity in Scotts Bluff County that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sapp.

It will involve distributing food to approximately 200 area households in January and March as well as bolstering local soup kitchens and food banks.

The proposal requests a total of $231,200.88 broken up into several categories. $80,811.67 for equipment and installation, $129,389.23 for food, non-food supplies, and operational expenses, and $21,000. The awarded money would pass through the county to the United Way for dispersal as detailed in the proposal.

In addition to alleviating current symptoms of food insecurity, the project will also help to develop infrastructure and preparedness for future needs caused by events similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board voted in support of the grant proposal and authorized Chairman Ken Meyer to sign on its behalf. The grant application will be available for public inspection at the Scotts Bluff County building.

Other business included reorganization of the board following November’s election. Through this process, Meyer was reappointed chairman and Mark Harris was appointed vice-chairman. The board also welcomed new member Mike Blue following his election in November.