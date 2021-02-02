Commissioners OK subletting Keno operations

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a contract in a 3-2 vote Monday night to allow Lucky One LLC, which has operated the county’s keno lottery games for over a decade, to sublet to another company in preparation for a sale.

Keno has generated money in Scotts Bluff County for more than three decades. It was privatized in 2007 when Lucky One LLC won the bid for the county’s Keno operation. It’s had two five-year contracts, which ends in 2022. Under the agreement, Lucky One pays Scotts Bluff County between $300,000 to $400,000 a year for keno operations. Depending on activity, the games generate several hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the county, which can be used to benefit the community. For fiscal year 2020, there was more than $700,000 in the county’s keno fund.

In November, Lucky One Keno owner Andy Clarkson appeared alongside attorney Rick Ediger asking the board for their approval of the sale to Small Computer Solutions, owned by Ryan Keller and his aunt since June 2019.

At the time, Ediger told the commissioners Lucky One needed the county’s consent for the transfer and approval to file a gaming permit with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s gaming industry. Ediger said the company has 19 agreements in the Panhandle, with seven that benefit the county, making them the largest partner.