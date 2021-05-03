Commissioners planning work session to discuss 911 upgrades

“The question has been, whether or not, the county is going to be of the thought process that we’re responsible for all of that infrastructure, or whether or not we’re going to need some help from them in paying for that. We need to make a decision on that.”

The members of the 911 advisory committee asked the county to put together a proposal outlining its plan, Harris said. He proposed that commissioners discuss the issue during a work session, a separate meeting from the regularly scheduled commissioner’s meeting.

County commissioners still had lots of questions about the project, particularly about possible funding that could be available and pursued. They even had some discussion about whether or not the county should consider hiring a grant writer to pursue different avenues of funding that may be available.

Motorola has proposed that the county be the agent for the project, with the county purchasing the needed radios and other equipment. Other entities would pay the county. Even that topic was a discussion point during Monday’s commissioner’s meeting, as Reichert asked for details about it. Motorola has extended a deadline for a special financing offer it has proposed until June, but commissioner Charlie Knapper thought the county had already agreed to that financing offer.