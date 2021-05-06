Commissioners propose adding two miles of construction to Stegall Road project

Most notably, and perhaps an indicator of the state of Stegall Road as a whole, commissioners asked Grummert if state statute allowed her to be able to label the project as an “emergency” or safety hazard. Grummert and commissioners all agreed that they considered the change from the surface of the new construction to the worn-out roadway to be a safety concern.

One of the commissioners said that the roadway was so bad that it was like traveling on a dirt road.

“Not knowing what the answers were,” commissioner Mark Harris proposed a motion, which commissioners approved, that would allow Grummert to spend up to $139,000 — the amount that Simons put forth as the cost for construction on the two miles of roadway — if she and engineers could find a “legal way” to complete the proposed project.

“If between you and he (engineer Jack Baker), we can come up with a way to make it happen. Then we do it,” Harris said.

Meyers said, giving direction to Grummert, “We’re not trying to circumvent the law, and do everything, do everything above board here. ... Use some of our equipment, or whatever you need to do to get the job done, whatever to work with them, I know you’re pretty creative.”

If Grummert is unable to find a way to “legally” spend up to $139,000, commissioners directed her to spend $99,000 to do as much of the two-mile stretch as possible. Though other portions of Stegall Road are in need of improvement, according to the discussion, these two miles were in the worst condition.

