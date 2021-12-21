Commissioners ready to begin process to sell Gering buildings

Scotts Bluff County plans to sell buildings that have housed the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and a US Bank building.
During a meeting Monday, commissioners discussed receiving proposals to purchase the buildings in January.
Currently, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is housed in a nearly 13,000 square feet office building at Tenth and P Streets. The state’s lease agreement ended at the end of July and the state notified the county that it planned to vacate the property by August 2022. The DHHS will relocate to the state office complex located near Safeway on Broadway in Scottsbluff.
Until January 2021, a smaller building adjoining the DHHS building had been occupied by US Bank.
Lisa Rien, Scotts Bluff County management accountant/HR director, outlined the requirements that the county must abide by in order to sell the property, as outlined by local attorney Phil Kelley.
The county will have to schedule a public notice at which time the county will set out what it believes to be the fair market value of the property. The public notice will have to be advertised for at least two weeks prior to being held. As of Monday, the tentative date for that public hearing is planned for Jan. 18, the commissioners’ second meeting date in January.
During that public hearing, constituents can speak in favor of selling the property, opposing the property or even question the value proposed by the county.
After that hearing, the county can opt to sell the building within the next two months, selling to the highest bidder. Rien encouraged the commissioners to consider timelines for selling the building and opening bids or taking offers in an auction-type format. From her understanding, Rien said, people could verbally make offers rather than them having to be in a written bid.
Commissioners discussed having different replat options of the properties available, as potential buyers may not want to purchase both buildings and adjoining parking lots. Options for establishing a market value were also discussed by commissioners.
Since the state notified the county that it would be vacating the property, the two properties have been negotiating since then about arrangements as DHHS’ remains at the property.
Rien outlined that though DHHS’ has been making its previously agreed upon lease payment, it had not paid utilities since October.
According to an email from a DHHS’ representative, the county had sought to move 100% of the utilities to the state. The state proposed an option that would have the state pay $8,0777.94 monthly for space through Aug. 31, 2022, and all of the utilities. The tenant would provide 90-day written notice before vacating. Previously, the lease agreement called for the agency to pay $12,000 a month and $1,500 in utilities.
“I think they can do better,” Commissioner Charlie Knapper said. “...I just think they’re trying to wear us down.”
Knapper and other commissioners said they felt that current lease proposals benefited the state. They moved to continue to negotiate with the state, asking for $10,000 a month and all utilities to be paid by the state.