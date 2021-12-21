Commissioners ready to begin process to sell Gering buildings

During that public hearing, constituents can speak in favor of selling the property, opposing the property or even question the value proposed by the county.

After that hearing, the county can opt to sell the building within the next two months, selling to the highest bidder. Rien encouraged the commissioners to consider timelines for selling the building and opening bids or taking offers in an auction-type format. From her understanding, Rien said, people could verbally make offers rather than them having to be in a written bid.

Commissioners discussed having different replat options of the properties available, as potential buyers may not want to purchase both buildings and adjoining parking lots. Options for establishing a market value were also discussed by commissioners.

Since the state notified the county that it would be vacating the property, the two properties have been negotiating since then about arrangements as DHHS’ remains at the property.

Rien outlined that though DHHS’ has been making its previously agreed upon lease payment, it had not paid utilities since October.