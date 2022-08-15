Commissioners schedule DHHS building hearing for Sep. 3

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing next month to hear from parties interested in the future of the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) building at 1600 10th St. in Gering.

The DHHS lease ends on Sept. 30. The state department had previously announced they’d be moving to a new location in Scottsbluff.

For the motor bank property next to the building, the board put out a bidder’s package with terms of conditions and a contract. They received one bid, and attorney-at-law Phil Kelly said more groups could bid for the larger DHHS building.

“The process will be the same as last time,” he told the commissioners. “If you choose, we would have a public hearing on Sept. 6, at which time there would be a discussion about how to sell it, what to sell it for.”

The final sale date would need to be within 60 days of Sept. 6 due to statutes requiring a remonstrance period — a time set aside to allow public comment regarding the sale — and would need to be advertised at least once 10 days before that time.

Kelly told the board they could call a special meeting if need be, since its regular November meetings fall outside that 60-day window.

The commissioners discussed setting a minimum bid amount, since people who can meet the amount would be more likely to have concrete plans for the property and would be more likely to follow through with purchasing it.

“My point is to make this as easy as we can, and I think the easy way is to set a minimum bid,” board chairman Ken Meyer said.

Commissioner Mark Reichert said the board could be limiting the number of potential buyers if they don’t list the site through a realtor. Kelly said they needed to accept bids and sell to the highest bidder, according to state statute.

The statute also says a notice of the public hearing must be published at least twice. Kelly had already prepared a notice for the commissioners to use.

From there, they could decide on setting a minimum bid, selling the property as a whole or in parcels, or other specificities not necessarily required by statute.

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to approve hosting the public hearing and following through with the necessary advertising.

Tyler Rexus, the county’s 911 communications director, also provided the board with an update on his dispatch center taking over for Box Butte County’s calls.

Box Butte County officials had approached his advisory board several months ago about them taking over services. Rexus said a technical feasibility study showed it could be done.

Since the Scotts Bluff County board previously said it didn’t want county taxpaying constituents to subsidize services, it is proposed Box Butte County would contribute 8% of the overall budget for the dispatch center despite the affected population being just 6.93% of Scotts Bluff County’s current workload.

The proposal also calls for the other county to pay the dispatch center $11,091.47 per month instead of the previously discussed $10,500 for personnel costs and to bring on a new hire for the extra workload.

Box Butte County would also pay all equipment costs for its end separately from that amount. Additionally, they’d provide training to Scotts Bluff County dispatch staff.

“My thoughts on this project are we’re kind of in a political back-and-forth,” Rexus told the board. “Once the acquisition has been approved by my own advisory board … there’s been provisions for Box Butte joining that board.”

Rexus said the counties’ communications staff will keep in touch about how the county governments vote. Once all parties are in agreement on the specifications, representatives of the two counties can move forward with technical plans.

The Scotts Bluff County board listened to Rexus’ update, but decided not to take any action on it. The 911 advisory board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to consider action on officially recommending the plan to the commissioners.