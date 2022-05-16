Commissioners table contract for pest control that benefits farmers, ranchers

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners tabled a discussion on renewing a wildlife service contract after learning of a state statute that would require them to reimburse landowners.

Wildlife specialist Matt Anderson’s presentation to the board was one of several at Monday’s meeting. Anderson works for the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), who the county currently contracts to manage wildlife-related problems.

During their March 7, meeting, the commissioners had also discussed the matter of the APHIS contract, which board member Mark Harris said would grow by some $2,000.

“I could show you the total of agriculture protected, but that wouldn’t show you what we stopped,” Anderson told the board. He said his workers spent some 469 hours in Scotts Bluff County over the past year, dealing with damage inflicted by the likes of beavers, muskrats, raccoons and prairie dogs.

He said the county suffered a verified loss of some $378,000 in damages due to animal interference over that time frame. If APHIS were not available, he said, private companies would charge more and charge landowners for reimbursement. The only services APHIS makes landowners pay them back for is installing prairie dog bait because of the sheer amount necessary to deal with the rodents, Anderson said.

Anderson’s APHIS service covers four other Nebraskan counties in addition to Scotts Bluff County. Unlike other states, he said, Nebraska does not provide state funding for their services.

Anderson added that a Nebraska state statute would require landowners to pay for private services if the county chose not to renew its contact. The landowners would have to hire other companies for their wildlife service needs and the county would be required to reimburse them for up to $1,000 annually.

Board member Charlie Knapper, who originally wanted to go into executive session to discuss the contract, told Anderson he’d like to see the statutes Anderson was referring to.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good information tonight,” Knapper said.

Board chairman Ken Meyer said he had not heard of such a statute before the meeting, but recommended the county renew the contract if it turned out to be the case.

“If you (APHIS) are not doing it, (landowners) are going to hire company X, and company X is going to do it and we’re going to get the bill ... I think financially that would be a burden on us if we weren’t doing that,” Meyer said.

Ultimately, the board decided to wait until Anderson can bring them more information about the statutes before deciding whether to renew the APHIS contract or not.

Harris requested the information should also be sent to County Attorney Dave Eubanks as well.

The board next meets on June 6.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.