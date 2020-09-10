Commissioners tackle budget, balancing with capital funds

Scotts Bluff County will balance the budget by transferring money from a capital fund for large projects to cover the more than $532,000 shortfall for next year’s budget, which included costs over revenues and a cost of living increase.
Lisa Rein, the management accountant for Scotts Bluff County, said Wednesday the move was necessary “to meet all the spending needs” for the county.
“At the beginning of this budget process, I knew we’d need to borrow funds to finish this road work project,” she said in an interview.
County staff cut $230,000 from expenses, and increased revenue projections, according to a presentation by Rein at the budget meeting Tuesday. The county started with a $1.2 million anticipated deficit, and whittled it down to about $532,000 with the cost of living increase for county employees.
To balance that, she said the money is taken from a fund used as a cushion for large infrastructure projects which was previously funded by inheritance tax. While she called the whole process “painful,” she said it was better than alternatives: maxing out the levy or taking out a bond.
She said most of the transfer will go to roads for the project to fix three miles of Stegall Road which Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved 4-0 Monday as one of the projects in the one-year roads plan.
While budget challenges are tough this year, commissioners floated the idea of a hiring freeze in anticipation for worse budget numbers next fiscal year.
Commissioner Mark Harris said he wants to continue working on a budget process to see what the county “needs with a bare-bones budget,” and have money in the bank.
“Simply asking people to ‘put your budget together and let us know what you need,’ causes us to be up against the limit every time,” Harris said.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said with hotels and restaurants asking for property tax relief, he believes it will mean “property valuations are going to go down next year,” citing Lincoln County as an example.
“It’s not just the three months we were basically shut down,” he said. “But habits have changed and a lot of those spending habits are not coming back.”
Harris agreed, saying he wouldn’t be surprised to see the county’s $3 billion property valuation drop and added he’s concerned commodities would take a hit.
Knapper said the county didn’t want to be furloughing people next fiscal year if the budget shrank drastically.
“Maybe we should start a hiring freeze now,” he said, with commissioners nodding or agreeing out loud.
Rein recommended certain departments remain exempt from a freeze such as Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and the Tri-City Roadrunner.
“You got high turn-over in detention, you got high turn-over with the buses, you don’t want to freeze them,” she said, adding that understaffing could open the county up to a liability issue.
Commissioners did not propose any action on a freeze.
The official budget hearing, to take final action on the county’s finances, will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
