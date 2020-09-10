Commissioners tackle budget, balancing with capital funds

Scotts Bluff County will balance the budget by transferring money from a capital fund for large projects to cover the more than $532,000 shortfall for next year’s budget, which included costs over revenues and a cost of living increase.

Lisa Rein, the management accountant for Scotts Bluff County, said Wednesday the move was necessary “to meet all the spending needs” for the county.

“At the beginning of this budget process, I knew we’d need to borrow funds to finish this road work project,” she said in an interview.

County staff cut $230,000 from expenses, and increased revenue projections, according to a presentation by Rein at the budget meeting Tuesday. The county started with a $1.2 million anticipated deficit, and whittled it down to about $532,000 with the cost of living increase for county employees.

To balance that, she said the money is taken from a fund used as a cushion for large infrastructure projects which was previously funded by inheritance tax. While she called the whole process “painful,” she said it was better than alternatives: maxing out the levy or taking out a bond.

She said most of the transfer will go to roads for the project to fix three miles of Stegall Road which Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved 4-0 Monday as one of the projects in the one-year roads plan.

While budget challenges are tough this year, commissioners floated the idea of a hiring freeze in anticipation for worse budget numbers next fiscal year.

Commissioner Mark Harris said he wants to continue working on a budget process to see what the county “needs with a bare-bones budget,” and have money in the bank.