Commissioners to decide scope of Stegall Project at mid-March meeting

“We’re talking almost $600,000 for a mat and I can’t get my arms around it,” Reisig said, adding that since the rolls come in sizes bigger than the road, he’s concerned about waste.

According to the Jan. 19 meeting minutes and Star-Herald recording, Reisig voted for the original Stegall Road bid with Simon.

In a Tuesday interview, Reisig said he voted to lock in the contractor, saying he reached out to Simon Contractors “in the sweet spot” a few days after the bids were sent over to commissioners but before the Jan. 19 meeting.

“I wanted to get it in there because we had a low price and I was satisfied with the contractor, not the price (of the project),” he said. “I knew we could negotiate this other mat down because I called the contractor before the meeting. He said we could possibly negotiate and he would have no problem with it. That’s the only reason I voted for it. ”

When asked if he reached out to Werner Construction Inc., out of Hastings, who was the other bidder on the project, Reisig said he did not. “No, because Simon’s was the low bid,” he said.

He added “Like I said, the other contractor was already out of the loop, he was already the high bidder, we just had to approve the other part of it.”