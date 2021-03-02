Commissioners to decide scope of Stegall Project at mid-March meeting

The Stegall Road repavement project is up in the air once again as the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners are faced with questions on what material should be used to complete it.
Area residents have asked the county for nearly a decade to repair the 12-mile stretch of road west of Scottsbluff that links Highway 92 and Highway 88 because of extensive cracking and potholes.
In January, commissioners approved a $1.67 million bid from Simon Contractors, out of North Platte, to repave five miles of Stegall Road.
A large cost of that bid is the fabric reinforcement layer, which costs $8 per square yard. The fabric reinforcement layer is a nonwoven fabric with fiberglass filament yarn and adds a waterproof layer under asphalt to prevent extensive cracking.
Adam Vath, an engineer with MC. Schaff and Associates, said research shows the material also has the tensile strength of three inches of asphalt – meaning it can better support additional heavy truck traffic. The material was previously used in the Sugar Factory Road project in 2015.
In a three-hour long meeting on Monday, commissioners heard from Simon contractor Steve Peck, who described using alternate paving materials to save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars, but engineers working on the project said it isn't that simple.
The often-tense meeting ended with commissioners voting to table any action on changing the Stegall Road bid until March 15. Peck said March 15 may be too late to get the fabric at $8 per square yard because the supplier only guaranteed that price until March 8. Peck did not return calls for comment from the Star-Herald on Tuesday.
Peck presented two options, both of which would require a change order signed by project engineers. First, a material called Fibermat, which uses a layer of emulsion, fiberglass fibers and another layer of emulsion which would save $188,000 over the five miles and the other, a non-woven overlay which would save the county $320,000. Both are used to add a waterproof layer to prevent cracks.
Engineers with M.C. Schaff and Associates asked the commissioners to direct the firm on its views on building a road with a shorter lifespan, so engineers could present alternate plans.
Dave Schaff, of M.C. Schaff and Associates, said the Nebraska Department of Transportation used Fibermat on state roads as part of research, the firm wasn’t given the technical data for design, meaning there was no state standard for using the material. Schaff said they wouldn’t sign off on a change order using it without that data.
“I got to be honest, if you ask us to specify a product that doesn’t have any design backing to it, then we’re being negligent,” Schaff said.
Reisig and Peck said they would try and provide design specifications to the firm. The Nebraska Department of Transportation did not respond to requests for comments on whether the product had a state-standard design.
Schaff said using those alternate construction materials would most likely mean the road’s lifespan would shorten between 7-10 years. He said the only options for increasing the roads lifespan is a costly total reconstruction, or the already approved bid.
“We’re talking apples to apples and oranges, it comes back to that structural support,” he said. “So the long-term project is either the total reconstruction of $3 million plus, or the higher-grade fabric that we initially supported which provides that structural support that we feel in order to get a longer lifespan and that road is necessary.”
M.C. Shaff engineer Vath said in addition to shorter lives, upkeep costs may be higher.
“Both materials will save on your initial costs, but both may require more routine maintenance, some more crack-sealing in the future more chip-sealing sooner than later,” he said.
Commissioner Russ Reisig spearheaded the effort to change the bid, saying the county needed “more bang for its buck,” and said he didn’t approve of the costs for the fabric reinforcement material.
“We’re talking almost $600,000 for a mat and I can’t get my arms around it,” Reisig said, adding that since the rolls come in sizes bigger than the road, he’s concerned about waste.
According to the Jan. 19 meeting minutes and Star-Herald recording, Reisig voted for the original Stegall Road bid with Simon.
In a Tuesday interview, Reisig said he voted to lock in the contractor, saying he reached out to Simon Contractors “in the sweet spot” a few days after the bids were sent over to commissioners but before the Jan. 19 meeting.
“I wanted to get it in there because we had a low price and I was satisfied with the contractor, not the price (of the project),” he said. “I knew we could negotiate this other mat down because I called the contractor before the meeting. He said we could possibly negotiate and he would have no problem with it. That’s the only reason I voted for it. ”
When asked if he reached out to Werner Construction Inc., out of Hastings, who was the other bidder on the project, Reisig said he did not. “No, because Simon’s was the low bid,” he said.
He added “Like I said, the other contractor was already out of the loop, he was already the high bidder, we just had to approve the other part of it.”
He said pursing other options was not a lack of confidence in the roads department or engineering firm M.C. Schaff and Associates, but said the county required less expensive projects. He said if he had been involved in the project specifications, he would have removed the 15-year requirement.
“We would have surely had some other options, and not just one price,” Reisig said. “I mean, it’s really not affordable.”
Commissioners Reisig, Mark Reichert and Chair Ken Meyer said they were frustrated lower-cost options were not presented during the bid for the project.
Engineers and the contractor responded that specific requirements for the bid asked for a road that would last 15 years – which the lower cost materials did not meet.
Meyer said the board needed to evaluate the options within the budget.
“I don’t think anybody’s looking to cut corners. You guys don’t want it. I don’t think Simon’s wants to do that. This board certainly didn’t want to do that. When we’re finished, we want a good road,” Meyer said.
Commissioner Mark Harris said he hopes another project is not handled this way, saying it’s unfair to the engineering firm, the roads department and contractors.
“So somewhere along the line, we got to figure out who we got to believe and who we are going to trust,” Harris said. “It’s part of why we hire an engineer, typically, is to try and trust their opinion on what they think would be the best value.”