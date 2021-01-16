Commissioners to look at bids for fixing part of Stegall Road

The way ahead for repaving Stegall Road still looks bumpy.
The “back way” to Denver and Cheyenne, a the 12-mile stretch of Stegall Road west of Scottsbluff that links Highway 92 and Highway 88 has been a concern of residents for years.
County commissioners will be discussing bids on two projects — one to fix three miles, the other for two miles on the southern end — at the next board meeting Tuesday.
Linda Grummert, the roads and bridge supervisor for the county, said if a contractor is selected for the repaving projects that were bid out, that doesn’t mean work starts right away.
“Work would start in April, if everything goes the way I wish it would,” she said in an interview.
The county is responsible for caring for 830 miles of both paved and gravel roads, along with more than 200 bridges of varying sizes in Scotts Bluff County and Stegall Road has long been a multi-million dollar project. The road was originally paved in 1956-57, then repaved in the early 1970’s, and a four mile stretch again in the 1990s. The Star-Herald has documented letters to the editor and public comment about accidents and farm equipment damage at meetings since 2017.
Stegall Road was on the Scottsbluff County six-year road plan – a state requirement to compile projects – for at least three years until 2019. Before 2019, it was listed as a 12-mile project, and Grummert said it was split into two projects, a five-mile stretch and a seven-mile stretch, commissioners felt the cost to resurface the road was too high.
She said the plan now, is to start on the five-mile stretch at the south end and bid out repaving three miles at the north end, leaving the four miles in the middle.
“We take our newly purchased little vintage chipper, and we try our hand at chip sealing. And we chip seal the center. And then we’ve salvaged those four miles in between and bought us some time, with new asphalt on both ends,” she said.
Whenever Stegall comes up, the fight is always over funding.
At the Monday Board of county commissioners meeting, a discussion about financing road equipment to free up room in the budget turned heated when commissioners and staff discussed the project.
Recently, the county purchased a motor grader and an excavator, for a total of $425,377.11. Grummert said the county budgeted $100,000 for motor graders and $75,000 towards an excavator. In the end, the motor grader cost $256,200.00 and excavator cost $169,177.11, both purchased at significant discounts Grummert told commissioners.
She said she was able to lease the equipment at an interest rate of 0.95%, with no penalty for paying early.
“We are contemplating financing the equipment so that we can afford to do Stegall Road,” Grummert said.
Commissioner Russell Reisig noted that when he attended meetings before being sworn in as commissioner, Grummert told the board they would only have to finance one piece of equipment.
Grummert replied that there would always have to be some financing, but that if both pieces were financed, it would free up $175,000 budgeted to equipment towards the roads project.
“You want to sacrifice the Stegall project, you can do that because you don’t have enough budget,” Grummert said to Reisig. “You could combine (finance) your motor grader with your excavator, buy your excavator outright, but then you still don’t have enough money to do your Stegall project. The budget for that is $900,000 and the estimate is $1.4 million.”
She said those estimates, done by MC Schaff Engineering, show the projects would be more than $400,000 over budget. The estimates for the south three miles alone at $1.4 million and the other two would cost $977,200 while the county only estimated and budgeted $500,000. She said costs went up due to materials and core samples once engineering designs were complete.
“You don’t have enough money, you don’t have enough budget, to do the other two (miles),” Grummert told commissioners.
She said in addition to rolling in that $175,000, she would have to reach into federal buyback funds to pay for Stegall.
Commissioner Mark Harris said he did not think asking for a bond or financing the project was sustainable, but said there was no measure, like a sinking fund for equipment.
“In the two years I’ve been here, (the county) has never came up with a way to pay for Stegall,” Harris said. “The simple story is can we borrow the money? Yes. Is the interest rate as cheap as it’s going to be? Probably. Should we borrow the money, in my opinion? Probably not.”
Grummert told him without financing, there’s no room in the budget.
“The problem is, you only have $900,000 Mark, you don’t have enough money to do Stegall, period,” she said. "So, you can cancel the project, then that is about your only other option. Unless you do a bond for Stegall.”
The only project bonded right now is Sugar Factory Road, which will be paid off in 2034.
Harris begrudgingly said he would support the idea, but warned it wasn’t the interest on the loan he was worried about; it was being able to pay down the principal.
“I’m going to vote yes on this. I will not vote again for a lease,” he said. “All we’re doing is pushing this down the road. And so two years from now, we’re going to be saying, ‘Well, we don’t have any money.’ We don’t have any money, well, partly because we’re having to make payments on Sugar Factor Roads project or another.”
He added that previous commissions hadn’t made the tough decisions on spending.
“I don’t think we’ve ever sat down and made those hard choices. How are we going to do this? Because the way we’re doing it right now doesn’t work,” Harris said.
Robert Busch, a retired Mitchell Valley farmer, spoke up at the meeting, asking for Stegall to be repaired.
“This conversation needs to continue,” he said. “Another really major drawback to this county (meeting), folks like me don’t say anything. My fellow land owner farmers, you never see them here and they should be voicing their opinion.”
Commissioner Mark Reichert said the commission would not find a better deal to pay for the road, saying it’s been unfair for years. “I mean, if a problem came up at the detention center, and Jail Standards tells us that we need to spend $400,000 fixin’ it, we’d find the money, because Jail Standards says so,” he said. “But when Mr. Farmer, the taxpayer, is out there and he’s breaking hitches off his truck, and we got to tell him ‘sorry we don’t got any money.’”
Grummert says her goal and the commissioners is the same.
“Our goal is get this done,” Grummert said.