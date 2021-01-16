Commissioners to look at bids for fixing part of Stegall Road

“In the two years I’ve been here, (the county) has never came up with a way to pay for Stegall,” Harris said. “The simple story is can we borrow the money? Yes. Is the interest rate as cheap as it’s going to be? Probably. Should we borrow the money, in my opinion? Probably not.”

Grummert told him without financing, there’s no room in the budget.

“The problem is, you only have $900,000 Mark, you don’t have enough money to do Stegall, period,” she said. "So, you can cancel the project, then that is about your only other option. Unless you do a bond for Stegall.”

The only project bonded right now is Sugar Factory Road, which will be paid off in 2034.

Harris begrudgingly said he would support the idea, but warned it wasn’t the interest on the loan he was worried about; it was being able to pay down the principal.

“I’m going to vote yes on this. I will not vote again for a lease,” he said. “All we’re doing is pushing this down the road. And so two years from now, we’re going to be saying, ‘Well, we don’t have any money.’ We don’t have any money, well, partly because we’re having to make payments on Sugar Factor Roads project or another.”