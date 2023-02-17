A Unicameral committee Thursday will hold a public hearing on Gering state Sen. Brian Hardin’s bill to help Panhandle communities adjust to an expected influx of workers to upgrade U.S. Air Force nuclear missiles and silos.
Energy issues headline other bills by western Nebraska senators that will receive public hearings next week.
Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee members will hear Hardin’s Legislative Bill 712 at 12:30 p.m. MT Thursday in Room 1507 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.
Like other hearings, the LB 712 hearing will be livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media via the Legislature’s website at nebraskalegislature.gov.
The bill would allocate $26 million in state general funds to the state Adjutant General’s Office. LB 712 says the money would fund grants for affected cities and towns “to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, transportation, schools, health care facilities, law enforcement and emergency response, recreation or workforce development” resulting from the missile work.
The Air Force plans to replace its 450 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and upgrade their silos across five states to house newer Ground Based Strategic Deterrent missiles by 2036. Most associated with Cheyenne’s F.E. Warren Air Force Base are based in the Panhandle.
Hardin, District 48’s first-year senator, said in January that he fears the federal government otherwise would force Kimball and other Panhandle towns to foot the bill to accommodate 1,500 to 3,000 temporary workers.
LB 712 also would collect private donations and funnel federal and local funds toward needed infrastructure and service upgrades.
Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Tom Brewer of Gordon are among seven cosponsors of Hardin’s bill.
The Unicameral’s Natural Resources Committee Wednesday will hear separate bills by Brewer affecting approval of renewable energy projects in Nebraska. Erdman cosponsors both.
The hearings for LBs 255 and 399 will begin at 12:30 p.m. in State Capitol Room 1525.
LB 255, which will be heard first, would block the state’s public power districts from seizing privately owned land to build solar or wind electrical generation projects.
The bill’s language is written to specifically target Nebraska’s three largest districts: Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System.
Brewer’s LB 399 would require a public hearing before the Nebraska Power Review Board before it could approve a privately owned wind project.
The bill also would erase “legislative findings” from state law that “Nebraska has the authority as a sovereign state to protect its land, natural resources and cultural resources for economic and aesthetic purposes for the benefit of its residents and future generations by regulation of energy generation projects.”
LB 399 also would strike statements that the Sandhills “provide an irreplaceable habitat for millions of migratory birds and other wildlife,” hold “priceless archaeological sites” significant to Native Americans and “will become increasingly valuable … as the demand for food and energy increases.”
Brewer will visit the same State Capitol hearing room at noon CT Friday to present Legislative Resolution 21, calling for a special Unicameral Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Study Committee, to the Legislature’s Executive Board.
The resolution, also cosponsored by Erdman, would have the lawmakers on such a panel explore whether fossil fuel electrical plants could be converted or retrofitted to house miniature reactors.
In other hearings this week on bills by western Nebraska senators:
After Hardin’s bill on helping Panhandle towns prepare for missile-silo work, the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Thursday will hear Brewer’s LB 642. Its statement of intent says the bill would direct the state’s Military Department “to fully restore the duty status, without further sanction,” of all Nebraska National Guard members whose careers were “negatively affected” by the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Judiciary Committee will meet in Room 1113 at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to hear Erdman’s LB 394, which would require the state to reimburse property owners for damages when it takes land from them via eminent domain. Owners would receive abstracting expenses and “reasonable severance damages,” with agland owners also receiving twice the lost land’s fair market value and other owners fair market value.