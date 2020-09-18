Communities moving forward with land bank process

With the passage of LB 424, communities can now look to the formation of land bank organizations and begin the process of addressing nuisance properties.

LB 424, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, allows tax-exempt political subdivisions, such as Western Nebraska Economic Development, to acquire, manage and develop vacant and tax-delinquent properties, primarily residential properties. LB 424 will go on the books effective Nov. 14. Under current laws, only municipalities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were eligible to create land banks.

WNED member communities will now begin the process of identifying properties and the funding mechanism to get the land bank rolling. Twin Cities Development project manager Michelle Coolidge, who coordinates WNED said there would likely be three separate land banks, each representing a geographic region of the Panhandle - northern, central and southern regions. Depending on participation, that number could reduce to a single land bank or two.

Each separate region will seat a board of seven voting members from the general public with specific requirements for representation. Each board must have at least one member representing a Chamber of Commerce, at least one member with experience in banking, at least one member with experience in real estate development, at least one member with experience as a realtor, at least one member with experience in non-profit or affordable housing and at least one member with experience in large-scale residential or commercial property rental. If they have the proper background, one individual can represent more than one of those requirements.