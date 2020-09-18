Communities moving forward with land bank process

With the passage of LB 424, communities can now look to the formation of land bank organizations and begin the process of addressing nuisance properties.
LB 424, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, allows tax-exempt political subdivisions, such as Western Nebraska Economic Development, to acquire, manage and develop vacant and tax-delinquent properties, primarily residential properties. LB 424 will go on the books effective Nov. 14. Under current laws, only municipalities in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were eligible to create land banks.
WNED member communities will now begin the process of identifying properties and the funding mechanism to get the land bank rolling. Twin Cities Development project manager Michelle Coolidge, who coordinates WNED said there would likely be three separate land banks, each representing a geographic region of the Panhandle - northern, central and southern regions. Depending on participation, that number could reduce to a single land bank or two.
Each separate region will seat a board of seven voting members from the general public with specific requirements for representation. Each board must have at least one member representing a Chamber of Commerce, at least one member with experience in banking, at least one member with experience in real estate development, at least one member with experience as a realtor, at least one member with experience in non-profit or affordable housing and at least one member with experience in large-scale residential or commercial property rental. If they have the proper background, one individual can represent more than one of those requirements.
In addition, each community participating in the land bank will have non-voting representation on the board that is to include a representative of that community’s board as well as the community’s planning director or other representative as appointed.
“We’re definitely building on the steps we’ve taken already,” Coolidge said. “While there has been some verbal communication about intent to participate and what that might look like, it’s now time to start solidifying that and moving forward.”
Coolidge said that could include everything from identifying willingness to participate to knowing how the land bank or banks will be structured. The next steps will also include making sure that preliminary processes for each community to prioritize properties and establish their own sense of control on what gets referred. Communities will have to talk about the makeup of that regional board as well as initial funding from the communities.
“We’re looking at three different areas that will go into one funding mechanism,” Coolidge said. “Identifying what each community will be able to do and how they will do it needs to happen now. We’re going to start pushing forward, not simply just touching base at each (monthly WNED) meeting, but there is going to be a need for some work in between now to start rolling it out.”
While the legislation doesn’t become effective for another two months and the land bank cannot be operational until that time, Coolidge said a lot of work has to be done to stay ahead.
“There has been a lot of brainstorming, a lot of conversation,” she said. “Municipal government does work somewhat slow in the sense that in order to implement a new procedure, a new policy, takes some time so there is adequate input from the community, the members and citizens of the community themselves. Because of that, it ends up taking a little bit of time to get some of those things passed by individual councils or boards to be able to then take the next step.”
Identifying funding mechanisms through each individual community as well as potential board members will also take some time.
“The more we’re able to do in between (WNED) meetings to get things trudging along, the better off we are,” Coolidge said. “While the legislation takes effect Nov. 14, we’re hoping we’ll be able to have something in place to kick it off by the end of the year. We don’t want to rush it. We want to do it right, because we know people are watching, so we want to make sure that we do right by those who have faith in the process.”
