Community invited to meet city manager finalists

The Scottsbluff City Council has announced the dates when the public can meet with the two candidates for city manager Monday.

The meet and greets will be held at city hall, located at 2525 Circle Dr. in Scottsbluff, Oct. 24 and 25. Candidate Matthew Schmitz will interact with the public on Monday, Oct. 24, from 3-4 p.m. Candidate Kevin Spencer will meet with the public on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 3-4 p.m.

The in-person meeting is part of the plan the city council approved to move forward with during the Oct. 3 regular council meeting. During those dates, the two candidates will get the chance to engage with the community as well as sit through interviews with city leadership, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said during the meeting.

During previous searches, the council reviewed comments from the public and city leaders when making their final decisions, according to discussion at the meeting. No details on subsequent action were discussed by the council.