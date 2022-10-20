Community Q&A provides information about proposed aquatics center

The Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics voter advocacy group hosted a Q&A on Facebook Live Wednesday evening to answer community questions about the proposed Scottsbluff aquatics center.

Funding the aquatics center is the goal of LB 357, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. If passed, the initiative would introduce a half-cent sales tax increase in Scottsbluff to finance the construction of the aquatics center. The half-cent increase would last for 10 years, or until the cost of the aquatics center is collected.

Representatives from the City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Family YMCA and Scottsbluff Public Schools were present to field questions sent in via email and from live viewers. The proposed aquatics center would involve a close partnership between these organizations and others, such as Regional West Medical Center.

Proposed Building Site

The panel answered several questions about the site that has been announced for the proposed aquatics center near the corner of Avenue B and W 31st Street.

The first question of the night asked whether the old Kmart building had been considered as a site for the aquatics center. City Engineer David Schaff explained that every large, vacant facility had been given consideration for the project, but that an aquatic center has specific needs that are difficult to meet by repurposing an existing structure.

“Those buildings were not initially constructed to house aquatics facilities,” he said. “Based off of the harsh environments that come with swimming pools, the existing buildings themselves obviously cannot be used for that type of a project.”

Schaff said that the sites themselves were viable, but that the process of acquiring such sites — many of which are privately owned — along with costs of demolition and repurposing keep them from being cost-effective options.

Schaff was also asked to address the viability of the proposed site, specifically in relation to the assertion that it sits on a swamp, which could cause problems with groundwater and drainage.

“In fact, the groundwater elevation is about eight to 10 feet below the ground’s surface at this particular site,” Schaff said. “The groundwater in this particular site is actually lower than what we would see at the Westmoor Pool or either of the YMCA facilities next to the river or the Kiwanis camp.”

When asked if the irrigation ditch near the site would cause any problems during construction, Schaff said that it would run adjacent to the proposed structure and would not need to be taken into consideration immediately. Any future plans that would involve the irrigation system would have to be addressed alongside the irrigation company.

Operations

Many questions centered around how the proposed aquatics center would operate were answered by Conrad Bostron, CEO of Scottsbluff Family YMCA.

A community member asked how usage of the facility would be shared between all of the involved agencies, and if there would be ample time left for the public to get value out of it. Bostron said that, in comparison to the pool at the YMCA, the proposed aquatics center’s hours of operation would open the door for much more programming and access.

“Our facility (pool) at our Scottsbluff Family Y is only open two-thirds of the time that the Y is open right now on weekdays,” said Bostron. “There’s going to be an extended period of time where we get advanced programming, as well as Sunday mornings and Saturday afternoons where now our pool is closed.”

Bostron said that the facility’s ability to operate seven days a week all year round will guarantee plenty of time for everyone to make use of it. This includes plenty of availability for hosting birthday parties and other community and public events.

As for the projected fee structure for use of the facility, nothing had been decided for sure as of Wednesday night. Bostron said he expected different rates to be implemented for different groups of people, including YMCA members, school employees, and Scottsbluff residents with an overarching goal of making prices affordable and equitable for all.

Lifespan and Maintenance

To guarantee that the proposed aquatics center would be a sound investment, community members asked about how it would be maintained and how long it could remain in operation. Some expressed concerns that the facility would suffer the same fate as existing facilities.

Zac Karpf, co-chair of Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics, addressed some of these concerns by saying that the big difference between the aquatics center and the Splash Arena that would prevent the new facility from experiencing a similar decline would be community partnerships.

“They’re not just supporting the project with letters, but also intend to provide some financial support,” said Karpf.

Further explanation was given on where funding for upkeep of the facility would come from. Karpf explained that the funding generated by the proposed half-cent sales tax increase could not be spent on maintenance or operations, it could only be used toward the construction of the aquatics center. According to Karpf, funding for upkeep would be provided by community partners and profit generated from entry fees, memberships, and other sources of income.

“There will be inter-local agreements between the City of Scottsbluff, who will be the owner of this facility, and these other agencies to provide for the payment of the operational costs, as well as the revenue that would come into a facility like this from people buying a day pass or coming in from out of town to swim at the facility.” explained Karpf.

The money provided by some of these community partners would be reallocated from existing sources that would be made obsolete by the proposed aquatic center. As an example, Kampf mentioned that the YMCA would likely take the money they are currently spending on upkeep and operation at its pool facility and transfer it directly to funding the same things at the aquatic center.

Kampf also said that a significant sinking fund has been budgeted to tackle depreciation and large-scale maintenance needs.

When asked about the projected lifespan of the facility, Schaff said that officials hope to extend the expected longevity of such a building through the revenue it generates.

“For a typical swimming pool or aquatics facility the design life we would expect to be around 35 to 40 years,” Schaff said. “But, obviously, it can go up exponentially from there based on the amount of money that the place can generate.”

Schaff said that the ability to continue enhancing and extending the life of the facility has been a key point in the design of the project.

Impact on

Existing Facilities

One major point from Wednesday’s Q&A involved the fate of existing pools in Scottsbluff if the plans for the proposed aquatics center come to fruition.

Bostron said that if the aquatics center is built, several existing facilities are likely to be closed or repurposed.

“Right now, we’re confident that, with a good facility that can accommodate the needs of the community, the YMCA lap pool would close, and that space could be utilized for other things,” said Bostron. “And we know that the Westmoor Pool would likely close as well.”

Bostron made a point of reminding viewers that while the Westmoor Pool currently has a limited season and hours of operation that are dependent on the weather, the proposed aquatics center would have the ability to operate more freely.

“This pool will be more efficient in all of those ways,” he said. “It will be able to operate 12 months a year, operate with a more efficient usage of employees, particularly lifeguards.”

The question of staffing was also raised, with community members highlighting the difficulty of hiring and training lifeguards at other pools. Bostron said that this problem will be remedied by replacing several pools and facilities with a single, high quality aquatics center.

“We are going to have a larger pool of lifeguards,” he said. “We also hope that we can have a better position for lifeguards as far as work amenities and wages paid.”

Although Bostron admitted that one facility will not necessarily solve the staffing issue, it will at least allow for greater cooperation to make the problem easier to tackle.

More information about the proposed aquatics center can be found on the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics website, https://www.scottsbluffaquatics.com, including answers to frequently asked questions, a look at the conceptualized floor plan, and more.