 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressman Smith to hold virtual mobile offices
0 comments

Congressman Smith to hold virtual mobile offices

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will hold virtual mobile offices this week to meet with constituents of the Third District. In order to ensure sufficient capacity and provide greater opportunity for constituents to join, Smith will hold both morning and midday events on Wednesday, April 7. Those interested in attending must pre-register at the links provided below.

Congressman Adrian Smith concerned about beef industry

Adrian Smith

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold the mobile offices online on Wednesday, April 7 at the following times and links:

— Morning Virtual Mobile Office

Wednesday, April 7, 8 a.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZL8074KWTPSUylGHoMsNbQ

—Midday Virtual Mobile Office

Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LViVydJhTeWEZH_cxsyNqw

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News