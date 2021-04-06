Congressman Smith to hold virtual mobile offices

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will hold virtual mobile offices this week to meet with constituents of the Third District. In order to ensure sufficient capacity and provide greater opportunity for constituents to join, Smith will hold both morning and midday events on Wednesday, April 7. Those interested in attending must pre-register at the links provided below.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold the mobile offices online on Wednesday, April 7 at the following times and links:

— Morning Virtual Mobile Office

Wednesday, April 7, 8 a.m.

—Midday Virtual Mobile Office