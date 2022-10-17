Congressman, state senators stump for Amendment 1 in Scottsbluff

Nebraska business leaders and politicians stopped by Scottsbluff Monday as part of a statewide tour promoting Amendment 1 on the November ballot.

At a press conference at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport, they elaborated on some benefits they said the amendment would provide Nebraska. The amendment would allow for localities which operate airports to use the airports’ existing revenue to develop commercial air travel.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar, from Legislative District 29, sponsored LR 283CA — the legislative measure which passed unanimously in April and put the amendment on the ballot.

“A little over a year ago, I was approached by airport officials from across the state that let me know we have a problem in Nebraska,” he said. “That problem is that the tools that every other state has access to for developing commercial air service in our airports are not available to us here in Nebraska. Not just that, but these are the very tools that airlines have come to expect as part of the system in which they do business.”

A provision in the Nebraska constitution prohibits lending the credit of the state. In 2020, though, the state’s Attorney General Doug Peterson opined that it prevented airports from entering agreements with airlines to expand commercial air service.

Nebraska voters will have the chance to approve or reject the constitutional amendment in this year’s general election.

Bostar is a co-chair of Grow Nebraska, an organization that's leaders have spoken in support of passing Amendment 1. Proponents of Amendment 1 include U.S. Rep. Mike Flood from Nebraska’s First Congressional District and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan from Legislative District 39. Both also spoke at the press conference, as did Bryan Slone, the president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Slone said the state’s economic future depends on bringing jobs and people to Nebraska, and commercial airport services currently provide the state with more than 66,000 jobs and $6.1 billion economically.

“This is a very significant part of our economy and needs to become a much larger part of our economy as we move forward,” Slone said.

According to Bostar, passing the bill would give the state’s airports the ability to enact the same agreements with airlines that other states’ airports do and become more competitive with the rest of the country.

“Nebraska has incredible opportunities and our airports are a key component in our business development, our tourism and our economic growth for the state, so it’s essential that we are able to compete on a level playing field with every other state in the country,” Bostar said.

Flood said many companies and employees nowadays are only looking at working in communities with direct air service. This would allot them better access for health care, business, travel and leisure, he said.

“To make rural Nebraska successful, we have to do everything in our power to give our regional airports the tools they need to bring in and sustain quality, reliable air service,” he said. “…There’s a lot of things on your ballot that may or may not be controversial … but this is not one of them.”

Flood pointed to the fact that the entire legislature is behind the amendment. He specified that it does not raise taxes but instead allows airports to use resources they already have.

Linehan reiterated Flood’s message that passing the amendment would be good for business and growth in the state.

“We have heard again and again we have to get young people to Nebraska … and the farther you go west, the worse it gets. You’re not going to get young people to a town with no commercial air service,” she said.

When Bostar, Flood, Linehan and Slone had finished speaking, one final presenter took the stage. Zac Karpf, a member of the Nebraska Chamber board and Platte Valley Companies’ leadership, also spoke in favor of getting the amendment passed.

Monday’s press conference was just one of several the Grow Nebraska co-chairs held. When they finished, they resumed their press tour, flying eastward and visiting many cities with airports across the state.