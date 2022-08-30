Constituents say inflation is a key issue, Sen Deb Fischer says

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer stopped by Scottsbluff Tuesday to hold a roundtable discussion with local political, educational and business leaders at the Bluffs Business Center.

Fischer told the Star-Herald she’d been on a trip across western Nebraska, meeting with people to discuss the issues most relevant to them.

It’s better to meet with people where they are, she said, since they can’t always travel to Lincoln, Omaha or Washington, D.C. She had previously visited Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Chadron State College in Chadron and made stops in Crawford, Gordon and Valentine.

Fischer said, “…What I hear a lot, whether it’s at the hospital, the schools or businesses, is just the trouble they have in finding employees, and I hear that all across the state. Every community is unique, and I think in order to represent Nebraska, it’s important I get out and listen about what the issues are in each community.”

Fischer said she’d discussed the difficulty of hiring workers with business owners, as well as the need for affordable housing with community leaders. She said inflation has made the latter issue worse, with rising costs for construction and maintenance.

“Then there’s the cost of fuel for gas. In rural Nebraska, where you have to drive a lot, it adds up. It hits families; it hits seniors who are on fixed incomes. Inflation is probably the major issue,” she said.

Fischer said Congress could alleviate inflationary pressure by not spending more money than necessary.

“Government has to be responsible,” she said. “I think it’s important to be responsible to our constituents and prioritize their needs, but I also think it’s important to be responsible to taxpayers and realize what we should be paying for as a government and what we should not.”

She said some of the bills she supports will help people in the rural part of the state, such as a bipartisan cattle market reform bill she sponsored that passed out of the Senate Agriculture Committee in June. She said it received support from numerous farm and cattle groups.

“That’s going to have a huge impact on family farms and ranchers,” she said. “It’s going to help with large and small feedlots, really for them to have information they need in order to make some good market decisions.”

Fischer also expressed support for responsible spending bills and the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual piece of legislation that provides guidance on how military funds are spent. Fischer is a senior Republican member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

Fischer said she’d visit Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala and North Platte this week before heading to Grand Island for the Nebraska State Fair.