UPDATED, April 19, 2023, 2:25 pm: Corrects date reference in 9th paragraph.

***

The Legislature Wednesday morning passed a bill allowing “constitutional carry” of concealed firearms, capping a quest by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that had lasted his entire seven-year Unicameral career.

Lawmakers broke one final filibuster with a 33-14 vote — exactly the two-thirds majority needed — and then sent Legislative Bill 77 to Gov. Jim Pillen on an identical vote.

Sens. Brian Hardin of Gering, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Teresa Ibach of Sumner joined Brewer in voting to end debate and then to pass the bill.

“I feel like I can kind of take down the guards” now that LB 77 has passed, a relieved Brewer said by telephone Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s something that Nebraskans — especially Nebraskans outside of Lincoln and Omaha — really wanted bad. From the day I took office, people approached me and said this is a constitutional right that we have.

“And it’s not right that (opponents) use all the horrible things happening around the country to keep Nebraskans from exercising their constitutional rights. Nebraskans generally have been law-abiding.”

Hardin, the first-year District 48 senator, welcomed Wednesday’s climactic vote. “The law provides common-sense application of our most basic Second Amendment rights,” he said via text.

He thanked Brewer, a retired U.S. Army colonel who suffered seven bullet wounds in combat in Afghanistan, “for your persistent leadership to get this done over the seven-year journey to pass LB 77 into law.”

All 32 registered Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature voted to pass the bill, as did Sen. Mike McDonnell, a registered Democrat representing south Omaha.

Not voting on LB 77 Wednesday were the Unicameral’s two Black members, northeast Omaha Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne. They helped break filibusters at earlier stages of debate, saying the bill would give Omaha police fewer reasons to target people in their largely Black districts.

Brewer, who visited Pillen after LB 77’s passage, said the governor plans to sign the bill into law in a 2 p.m. CT ceremony April 26 in the State Capitol’s Warner Chamber.

But Nebraskans who can lawfully carry firearms still won’t be able to conceal them without a permit until late August or early September.

LB 77 was written without an “emergency clause” that would have allowed it to go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature. Bills passed without such a clause take effect three months after the end of the session, currently set for June 9.

A 2022 constitutional-carry bill (LB 773) by Brewer, whose District 43 covers the northern Panhandle and Sandhills, won first-round approval last spring but fell two votes short of breaking a filibuster at the second of the Legislature’s three stages of debate.

The year before that, Brewer offered a bill (LB 236) to allow county boards to authorize their residents to carry concealed weapons without a state permit.

He had to abandon that goal after an attorney general’s opinion said it would have amounted to an unconstitutional delegation of the Legislature’s powers on gun laws to counties. Rewritten to make less sweeping changes to gun laws, LB 236 was passed and signed by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in May 2021.

In his last speech before the vote, Brewer noted that senators were in the 44th hour of floor discussion on his various constitutional-carry bills — most of them during filibusters.

“I’ve got to tell you I’m tired,” said Brewer, who also has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. “It’s been a long fight. I’m ready to get to a vote on this bill.”

He once more repeated his contention that Nebraskans who aren’t minors, haven’t committed felonies and have obtained permits to buy firearms shouldn’t be punished for keeping them out of public view.

“You can say what you want about being too committed to the Constitution,” Brewer told his colleagues. “But some of us have paid a very dear price for that Constitution.”

Besides the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms, Article I, Section 1 of the Nebraska Constitution since 1988 has guaranteed that right “for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any (political) subdivision thereof.”

LB 77 strips counties, cities and villages of their powers to regulate firearms use beyond what state law already provides.

Urban lawmakers opposed to LB 77, led by Lincoln Sen. Jane Raybould, allowed that constitutional carry might make sense in rural Nebraska but continued to insist that the bill makes urban residents less safe.

“Children, families, law enforcement and communities will be at greater risk if we pass this bill,” Raybould said.

“We have become ‘one nation under guns,’ and that is not a Nebraska value or even a moral value.”

She accused senators supporting LB 77 of ignoring statistics cited by her and other opponents that gun deaths — and particularly those of children — are highest in states that have loosened concealed-carry laws.

“I have to tell you (that) in my 12 years of government service, I have never seen a chamber where people have distorted the truth so much,” said Raybould, a former Lincoln city councilwoman, one-time Lancaster County commissioner and past Democratic U.S. House candidate.

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh contended that LB 77 “unintendedly” lessens penalties for minors or “prohibited persons” who carry concealed firearms or other weapons.

The bill adds a new subsection 2 in section 28-1202 of state law, saying such people would face up to a year in jail for a first offense and up to two years in prison for subsequent offenses.

“That is a pretty substantial decline in the penalty for the same conduct,” Cavanaugh said.

But identical penalties already appear in subsections 4 and 5 of 28-1202 — both of which are shown as being eliminated in LB 77’s final text. The changes amount to combining the penalties into a single new subsection.

Jacobson, whose District 42 includes Lincoln County and all or parts of five other west central Nebraska counties, said he was “truly amazed at all of the new, unique nuances” gun-control advocates produce whenever a gun-rights bill comes up.

“(They say,) ‘If we could just send it back to committee and spend one more year thinking about it, it will fix everything. Let’s forget about people’s constitutional rights,’” Jacobson said.

“We have a significant drug problem in this country, led by fentanyl. We have laws, as I recall, and there’s laws out there that say you can’t possess illegal drugs. How well has that worked?”

If the Legislature did what LB 77’s opponents want, “we’re going to restrict the law-abiding citizens from having their constitutional right,” Jacobson added. “But guess what? The criminals don’t care.”