Cotant, Strauch, Kile among Panhandle appointments to state boards

Nine Panhandle residents are among Nebraskans recently appointed or reappointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to state boards and commissions.

Vonnie Cotant of Gering has been named to the Nebraska Jail Standards Board, which sets and implements minimum standards for adult jails and temporary holding facilities.

Dennis Strauch of Mitchell will serve another term on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, a part of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources that also works with the state’s natural resources districts.

Nancy M. Kile of Crawford, an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe, has been appointed to the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Other regional appointments include:

• Dry Bean Commission: Courtney M. Schuler, Morrill.

• Dry Pea and Lentil Commission: Ben T. Goding, Sidney.

• State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services: Trinity Fuss, Mitchell.

• Advisory Council on Public Water Supply: Douglas Woodbeck, Gordon.

• ServeNebraska (Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission): Danyta Kare Heilbrun, Scottsbluff.

• Commission for the Protection of Children: Katy Reichert, Mitchell.

• Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling: Matthew John Monheiser, Sidney.