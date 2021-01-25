Council asking for $300,000 reimbursement for zoo loan

Gering city council members approved six agenda items in 20 minutes at their Monday night meeting.

Two of the items on the evening’s agenda included voting for a committee meeting to discuss a name for the quadplex — the four new fields for softball and baseball — and also asking the federal government to reimburse the $300,000 loan made on behalf of the Riverside Discovery Center.

The council members approved an agreement allowing the city to pursue the reimbursement of a $300,000 from the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The city applied and was approved for the no-interest loan in July 2019 to help the Riverside Discovery Center build a bear habitat for two orphaned grizzly bear cubs. The habitat was opened in October 2020. Now, with the program completed, the city is asking for reimbursement.

Marla Marx, a business programs specialist with the USDA was present via videoconferencing, but appeared to have technical issues, and did not speak as planned.

According to the documents submitted to the USDA, the grant made up nearly half the cost of the bear exhibit, which cost $608,395 to build.