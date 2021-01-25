Council asking for $300,000 reimbursement for zoo loan

Gering city council members approved six agenda items in 20 minutes at their Monday night meeting.
Two of the items on the evening’s agenda included voting for a committee meeting to discuss a name for the quadplex — the four new fields for softball and baseball — and also asking the federal government to reimburse the $300,000 loan made on behalf of the Riverside Discovery Center.
The council members approved an agreement allowing the city to pursue the reimbursement of a $300,000 from the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The city applied and was approved for the no-interest loan in July 2019 to help the Riverside Discovery Center build a bear habitat for two orphaned grizzly bear cubs. The habitat was opened in October 2020. Now, with the program completed, the city is asking for reimbursement.
Marla Marx, a business programs specialist with the USDA was present via videoconferencing, but appeared to have technical issues, and did not speak as planned.
According to the documents submitted to the USDA, the grant made up nearly half the cost of the bear exhibit, which cost $608,395 to build.
Council President Michael Gillen announced before the vote he may have a conflict of interest, citing his employment as assistant head zookeeper at Riverside Discovery Center.
Attorney Matthew Turman told Gillen that he does not have any conflict, perceived or otherwise, and that he would be allowed to vote on the measure if he chose.
Gillen joined the unanimous vote in favor of the measure.
Turman told the Star-Herald conflict of interest can appear in a number of forms, but usually is defined by profiting because of an ownership interest or family connection.
“If you’re just an employee, there’s no conflict, because you’re not actually profiting from whatever the arrangement is,” Turman said. “It happens from time to time.”
Parks Supervisor Amy Seiler filled out a request last week to hold a recreation committee meeting, which passed. She asked for that meeting to hammer out a name; determine scheduling for after-school use of the $2.8 million dollar parks; guidance for that use; creating a community garden at McLellan Park and discuss access for people with disabilities. The date has not been set for that meeting.
In the request paperwork, Seiler said that it was unknown how much any of the agenda items would cost, but said the city might seek Keno funds or pay through partnerships.