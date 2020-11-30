Council interviews Dustin Rief for city manager post

Scottsbluff city manager candidate Dustin Rief said he and his wife toured Scottsbluff over the weekend before his interview for city manager, saying they visited the Monument, museums and ate out at a local restaurant.
“There’s a big draw to Scottsbluff through the whole Panhandle,” he said. “If I can make a difference, that’s really what it’s about. If the council’s willing to have me, I’d like to stay.”
The Scottsbluff City Council members interviewed Rief in a special meeting Monday night, going around the chamber to ask questions of Rief for about an hour.
Rief, 43, is the current administrator for the city of Orono, Minnesota. It’s his second city manager job overseeing a city with a population of about 8,147 and a total budget of about $16 million. Rief, whose had seven years of municipal experience after over a decade in the military, said he wants to plan for the long-term.
“We’re just a blip on the radar in what this community is, my view is always long-term,” he told the council near the end of the interview.
Rief is one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the City of Scottsbluff, one that usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing the nearly 140 employees, and a $48 million dollar budget. The novel coronavirus pushed back the hiring of the city manager earlier this year. The position is currently filled by interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn.
City council members asked questions ranging from Rief and his family's comfort with the city to plans for handling COVID-19 federal funds or local development. When Jeanne McKerrigan asked what opportunities and challenges the city faces in the next two years, including challenges to operations from the pandemic, Rief said the first order was improving collaboration by “synergizing better partnerships” with Twin Cities Development, the Chamber of Commerce and other businesses.
“We need to reinforce those partnerships and figure out how to better do things,” he said. “As resources are slim, why not spend them as wisely as we can?”
He said the challenges to the pandemic are unique from community to community, contrasting his Minnesota town’s need to spend aid in schools with the developing needs in Scottsbluff, such as boosting business.
“How does it impact our hospitality industry, or you drive around town, you see all these great little Mexican restaurants ... I think that’s where our challenge is going to come from. People are used to having this plethora of restaurants, are they all going to make it?” he said.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales asked how the transition from administrator to city manager, including hiring and firing responsibilities, would go. Rief said one current frustration about his administrator position is not having final say in hiring decisions.
Later in the interview, asked if he had questions about the city, Rief asked about the history of the relationship with Twin Cities Development and the city, asking how it soured and mended over the years.
Council member Scott Shaver first answered the question saying he didn’t agree with the city partnering with the organization on economic development, but said other council members could answer that question better.
Council member Nathan Green said the relationship spanned before his time on the council, but commented, “There was a time where it was hand-in-hand, there was then a time when it wasn’t as mutual or even sour feelings, and relationships were damaged.”
After Green passed the question to Gonzales, he shut the topic down, changing the subject.
“Well, I’m going to move away from that,” Gonzales said, saying he wanted to ask a question in fairness to Rief.
“Given possibly the fact our last city manager moved on, perhaps with some help of some council members, what, if the City of Scottsbluff hired you, would you expect from this council to be successful?” he asked. Rief responded “communication and support,” despite any disagreements that might come up.
Council member-elect Jordan Colwell asked from the audience if Rief would elaborate on a point he worked to improve on, to ensure equal communication to council members. Rief said one issue that came up in Minnesota was a perception from council members that he wasn’t communicating equally since the pandemic started. Rief said he was making the effort.
“I’m here to be open and honest and treat you equally, I don’t want to ever create that perception again,” he said.
The other two candidates will be interviewed Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Scottsbluff City Hall. A decision could be anticipated as soon as the end of the week, Gonzales said, A special meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday with the sole item on the agenda listed as “Council to discuss and consider action on extending an offer to City Manager candidate conditional upon successful negotiation of Employment Agreement.”
If voted on before the weekend, the vote would exclude new council members as Angela Scanlan and Colwell are to be sworn in Monday, Dec. 7, replacing Shaver and Gonzales on the city council.
