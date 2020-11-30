Council interviews Dustin Rief for city manager post

Later in the interview, asked if he had questions about the city, Rief asked about the history of the relationship with Twin Cities Development and the city, asking how it soured and mended over the years.

Council member Scott Shaver first answered the question saying he didn’t agree with the city partnering with the organization on economic development, but said other council members could answer that question better.

Council member Nathan Green said the relationship spanned before his time on the council, but commented, “There was a time where it was hand-in-hand, there was then a time when it wasn’t as mutual or even sour feelings, and relationships were damaged.”

After Green passed the question to Gonzales, he shut the topic down, changing the subject.

“Well, I’m going to move away from that,” Gonzales said, saying he wanted to ask a question in fairness to Rief.

“Given possibly the fact our last city manager moved on, perhaps with some help of some council members, what, if the City of Scottsbluff hired you, would you expect from this council to be successful?” he asked. Rief responded “communication and support,” despite any disagreements that might come up.