Council interviews Texas administrator Seth Sorensen interviews

“A lot of people were living in temporary housing, RVs, hotels, for several months, and going on several years, we had about 99% hotel occupancy and an average of $250 to $300 a night,” he said. “We were not ready for that level of growth, it was beyond anything anyone had ever experienced.

He said he wanted to make sure this regional hub, which has retail, was prepared when it comes to housing.

“We need to be able to make it affordable for people to live here,” he said. “I talked to the clerk at the hotel; he drives in from Mitchell every day from work, which isn’t too terrible — but I’d rather have him live in Scottsbluff, spend his money here, have his family here.”

When asked by councilman Scott Shaver if he was surprised by anything in the city, Sorensen said its the commonality all small towns are facing, both from the COVID-19 crisis, but also of maintaining a budget and providing necessary services.

“It sounds like Scottsbluff is facing the same challenges as every other small town across America,” he said. “There’s some concern, and rightly so, with COVID’s impact on small business. That’s not unique to this community.”

He said the city is in a position to face those challenges.