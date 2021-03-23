Council narrows list, no city manager finalists yet

The Chadron City Council met Monday, with the sole agenda item to consider finalists for the city manager position. The search for a new city leader has been going on for three months now, since the January resignation of City Manager Greg Yanker.

City Clerk Donna Rust told the Star-Herald she did not know when the finalists would be announced.

“The council is still in the homework phase,” she said. “We have some research and checks to do.”

The city received 29 applications, and met over Zoom with nine semifinalists after cutting the field to 11 a few weeks ago. During the meeting candidates were referenced to by number, not name. Mayor Mark Werner directed Human Resources Director Bev Bartlett to start the process for a background check. The current plan is to interview finalists during the week of April 19.

Milo Rust, who oversaw utilities and streets at the city for more than three decades, is the interim city manager.

City Council member Miles Bannan, applied for the position, and was not present at Monday’s meeting due to his abstention from the process.

