County battles low wages, staffing shortages

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners took no direct action regarding county employee wages following extensive discussion during the Monday, May 16 meeting. However, they did decide to plan a work session to hash out changes to the county employee wage scale.

The employees’ salaries are set in a certain range. They work up different steps based on the number of years they’ve been working. For hourly employees, in steps one to five, there’s an annual wage increase. For ranges six to ten, it’s every other year.

Currently, the scale is out of range and the board would need to build ranges for in between the current ones, according to information presented at the meeting. The county’s Human Resources Director Lisa Rien said that at the current starting wages offered, most people wouldn’t take initial job openings. She cited an example of a retiring court bailiff who the county had been having trouble finding a replacement for due to the pay being offered.

“Scotts Bluff County needs to be the employer of choice,” she said. “It’s important for us to get good people to fill our positions. You cannot get good people if you’re trying to undercut and be cheap. Training new employees is not cheap and our positions are important and vital to the community.”

She presented a proposed adjustment to the wage scale, which offers new ranges and higher starting wages. Wages for hourly workers would start at step nine instead of step one. There would also be a fifth-year wage increase on steps 11 through 13.

For salaried workers, there would be fewer but still significant changes. The whole scale does account for cost of living adjustments, Rien said.

“I have no problem on it, as proposed, as long as it’s a decision we (the commissioners) make up here,” Commissioner Mark Harris said.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper entertained the idea of funding a cash portion of insurance as a hiring or retention bonus.

Knapper also suggested advertising county careers as ones not to get rich on, but to take pride in for working for a government entity. Rien responded that supporting county employees would also be seen as a beneficial quality for potential workers.

Commissioner Mark Reichert said the board needs to think about taxpayers; Knapper said they need to find a “sweet spot” between taking care of employees and taxpayers.

The board and Rien agreed that any employees would need to be highly qualified in whatever job for which they’re hired.

“We expect more out of the people we employ because they’re specialized,” Commissioner Ken Meyer said. “... We do have an obligation to our taxpayers to make sure that the folks that we hire and the folks that we pay are qualified, getting the training they need, and that we’re retaining them.”

After around half an hour of discussion, the board reached an consensus to table the discussion and hold a work session at a later date. Commissioner Russ Reisig said the session would focus on how to make adjustments.

The work session should be scheduled within 30 days from Monday’s meeting.

The work session would be open to the public.

