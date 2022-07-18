County board approves opioid recovery fund

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution for an opioid recovery fund during its regular meeting on Monday, July 18.

Treasurer Heather Hauschild presented the resolution to the board. Due to a litigation settlement against prescription opioid distributers, funds have been distributed throughout the nation. In Nebraska, funds are distributed by the state to counties.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said almost $900,000 has been approved for the Panhandle through 2031.

“This came up months and months ago; I guess funds are just going to start coming,” he said.

Commissioner Mark Reichert asked who decided how the money would be allocated. Knapper said the counties had been given the choice to either bring it straight to them or to Nebraska’s Behavioral Health Authority’s Region 1 organization. Scotts Bluff County had opted for the former, he said.

Knapper said the money could be used for a variety of public health features.

“Other than public health and addiction support … there’s not a whole lot (of guidelines),” he said.

This resolution would set up a fund separate from the county’s general fund, and the commissioners unanimously approved it.

After they took action on the recovery fund, the board received a few updates.

Beth Farrell, legal counsel for the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO), provided a short update on NACO events to the board. She advised them of future state and national conferences and the construction of a new administrative building in Ogallala.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do in the western part of the state,” she told the board.

She also informed them about NACO’s strategic plan. This would look at what counties could be like in the future and make action plans focusing on workforce and economic development, revenue and taxation, and other issues.

She then told them, if they were interested, that she could provide them with templates to reach out to the public and explain more about how inheritance taxes are used. The Legislature has had recent discussions about eliminating or phasing out the tax. Ferrell said it pays for services which would otherwise have to be paid for by property taxes.

The commissioners also heard a report regarding a recent marketing survey conducted by Rural Fellows interns working for the county’s Department of Tourism.

Tourism Director Brenda Leisy presented the results to the commissioners, aided by Rural Fellows Ashtyn Humphreys and Ben Benimana.

“What we’ve always thought about Scotts Bluff County remains the same,” Leisy said, saying that the survey showed an average age of 60 for tourists to the community.

Humphreys and Benimana interviewed 369 tourists and found that they commonly used print materials like maps. They also usually visited the area as a sightseeing stop between destinations.

Leisy praised the work the Rural Fellows have done.

“We’ve all become very close, and they’ve become another part of the team,” she said. “It’ll be hard to see them go.”

Afterward, the commissioners entered an executive session “for the prevention of needless injury to an individual,” according to the agenda.