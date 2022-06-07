County board approves wage and benefit review

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a decision to hire a company to review county employee wages.

The five commissioners decided to hire Paul Essman of the Lincoln-based Capital City Concepts group to review a wage scale for county employees. The county’s management accountant and human resources director, Lisa Rien, had previously submitted a wage scale to them, but they decided to continue with the independent review. The goal of the review would be to determine how in-line county employees’ wages are compared to similar counties.

Commissioner Mark Harris said the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering had both recently hired Essman for similar work. He said he had talked with city representatives and they said they were pleased with his work.

The commissioners also officially voted to reconfirm the county’s fire district boundaries. Based on maps drawn decades beforehand, parcels of land had been inaccurately placed in certain districts but were sending tax dollars to other districts. This reconfirmation, led by the county’s GIS director Ashle Powell, rectified that problem.

Additionally, the board approved a renewal for the county’s contract with the USDA APHIS Wildlife Services for pest control. They said they approved it so long as APHIS holds the county harmless for any incidents that arise.

At a previous meeting, wildlife specialist Matt Anderson had said if the board didn’t approve the renewal, county citizens could bill the county for charges relating to private wildlife service work.

Also approved were Keno location applications from Riverview Golf Course and Brothers 27th St. Wings and Burgers. A Keno application for Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill was ratified.

