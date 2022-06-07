 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

County board approves wage and benefit review

  • 0
County Comm 6-6-22::1

Lisa Rien, the Scotts Bluff County's human resources director, presented several manual changes to the county commissioners. One of these, presented with the aid of personnel board members Tony Schuler and Tim White, was a new plan for 12 fixed observed holidays, including the upcoming Juneteenth and a floating holiday employees can use with supervisor approval.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a decision to hire a company to review county employee wages.

The five commissioners decided to hire Paul Essman of the Lincoln-based Capital City Concepts group to review a wage scale for county employees. The county’s management accountant and human resources director, Lisa Rien, had previously submitted a wage scale to them, but they decided to continue with the independent review. The goal of the review would be to determine how in-line county employees’ wages are compared to similar counties.

Commissioner Mark Harris said the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering had both recently hired Essman for similar work. He said he had talked with city representatives and they said they were pleased with his work.

The commissioners also officially voted to reconfirm the county’s fire district boundaries. Based on maps drawn decades beforehand, parcels of land had been inaccurately placed in certain districts but were sending tax dollars to other districts. This reconfirmation, led by the county’s GIS director Ashle Powell, rectified that problem.

People are also reading…

Additionally, the board approved a renewal for the county’s contract with the USDA APHIS Wildlife Services for pest control. They said they approved it so long as APHIS holds the county harmless for any incidents that arise.

At a previous meeting, wildlife specialist Matt Anderson had said if the board didn’t approve the renewal, county citizens could bill the county for charges relating to private wildlife service work.

Also approved were Keno location applications from Riverview Golf Course and Brothers 27th St. Wings and Burgers. A Keno application for Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill was ratified.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News