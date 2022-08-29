County board backs 21-county plates over alphanumerical format

In a move Commissioner Charlie Knapper called “the most significant decision this board has made since I’ve got on board,” the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners expressed support for keeping the county license plate system.

During a work session on Aug. 29, County Treasurer Heather Hauschild approached the board for a discussion about potentially switching to an alphanumeric system.

“We’ve been notified by the state that they don’t have enough metal to produce all our license plates for the year,” Hauschild said. “So when we get license plates — it’ll probably be around the end of November, beginning of December — we will only get 25% of our license plates in our first, initial shipment.”

The alphanumeric plates would follow an "ABC 123" format as opposed to the current, county-specific system. It would allow for most plates made in the state to be shipped to any county using the format.

The state changes its plates every six years, with a new design ready for rollout in 2023. The state ordered metal in September 2021, but they still don’t have as much as in the past.

Though additional shipments will come later in 2023, Hauschild estimated the county will initially get just 6,500 plates of the new design. She received 24,000 plates in the first batch of the 2017 design.

Of the license plates they do receive, they wouldn't be able to reserve any for customers.

“In a lot of cases, it’s going to cause some duplication for the first year of cars that have the same license plate number running around with the old design and the new design on them at the same time,” Hauschild said. “…That’s kind of the reason right now we’re not allowed to recycle license plates.”

She said the alphanumeric system would prevent waste because her office currently has numerous license plates they need to sort through that they could provide to people instead.

“The other thing about the alphanumeric license plates is it causes a lot less problems for people that go through tollways because there end up being a lot of tollway tickets issued to people who have similar numbers in similar counties,” she said.

The ultimate decision would be the board, she said. Either way, Hauschild said she expects the board would likely receive complaints from people who can’t get their license numbers back.

Knapper disagreed with making a change, saying that keeping the current format would be good for tourism purposes.

“Honestly, I’m not interested in having any further discussion. I think we need to stay 21 county,” he said. “There’s a lot of branding that goes on with local businesses for 21 county. People know this as 21 county.”

The other commissioners agreed, though they could not yet vote on the issue as this was just a discussion.

If the county keeps the existing license plate structure, only a fraction of existing drivers would be able to keep their plate numbers.

Their numbers would need to be available when it comes time to switch to the 2023 plate design.

Alternatively, with the alphanumeric system, Hauschild said nobody would get to keep their existing numbers.

In the first three months of the year, Scotts Bluff County issued around 12,000 plates. There are more than 32,000 vehicles in the county. County plates usually start with a 21, then letters followed by numbers.

“I’ve never seen the numbers go so high as they are now, but right now, we’re in the double M’s,” Hauschild said.

All passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, farm trucks and trailers currently use alphanumeric plates. Specialty plates, which come in dozens of designs for as little as $5 extra, also use the format.

The alphanumeric system is mandated for vehicles in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties.