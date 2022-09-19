County board names longtime employee, Steve Baird, highway superintendent

Steve Baird, Scotts Bluff County’s interim highway superintendent, was officially appointed to the position by the county’s board of commissioners Monday.

Baird had been in the interim role since the board voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of his predecessor, Linda Grummert, in April.

He has been with the Roads and Bridges department for seven years, the last six as assistant highway superintendent. Some of the commissioners expressed their satisfaction at the work Baird has done during his time with the county.

“Thank you for stepping up to the plate and taking over a difficult situation … you’ve done a great job as the interim and I think you’ll do a great job as the person in charge,” board chairman Ken Meyer told Baird. “… It’s official, we’ll get you a shirt now.”

Also during the meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Kristin Wiebe to the Panhandle Public Health District Board, which requires one commissioner and one community member to serve on it.

Wiebe’s application was the only one received by the county Health Department for the three-year term.

“She’s been a member of our community for over 27 years. She’s very civic-minded and very active in the community, so I would recommend you approve her for that position,” Paulette Schnell, the Health Department’s director, told the commissioners.

The board also approved two requests for capital improvement grants. The first of these was a $50,000 grant to finish funding the first phase of construction to renovate the Cleveland Field baseball diamond in Scottsbluff.

“The project itself is for an infield artificial turf. Right now they have some gravel and there are drainage issues, not to mention, it’s dangerous,” Tourism Director Brenda Leisy told the board.

The new artificial turf would allow for games to resume instead of being rained out during storms.

“By putting this in at the infield, it would then make the spot a premiere place to have more baseball tournaments in the future,” Leisy said. “Right now, because of the condition of the field, all they can pull in is more local teams, anywhere from Ogallala to Alliance, and those folks aren’t spending the night.”

Commissioner Charlie Knapper, a member of the county tourism committee, said the new turf would be the type commonly found on collegiate fields in the region. He added that a new, safer field could prevent Scotts Bluff County from losing tournaments to the Front Range or eastern Nebraska.

Leisy said larger teams from farther away would stay in the area longer, staying in lodging properties and potentially spending more money than those that head home right after a game.

A potential boon in tourism also led the commissioners to approve a $20,000 sports incentive for the Robidoux Rendezvous. Race organizer Aaron Raines requested that amount for a prize purse for next year’s race to entice professional bicyclists to the county.

“We’re really trying to solidify that week as ours,” he said. “We’re kind of in this tier two range where everybody knows about us, people want to do it, especially pros if it fits in their schedule … but if I’ve got one (race) this weekend and one the week after I don’t want to go drain myself for no prize if I make my living at this. We want to establish ourselves as this tier one event that fits in the pros’ schedule.”

Knapper said the tourism committee was "blown away" by a recent presentation by Raines. He said an economic impact study showed that the 2022 Robidoux Rendezvous saw 963 days of lodging just among riders. Accounting for family and friends, the total amount of days people lodged in the county doubled.

If each person then spent around $200 per day, Knapper said that meant more than $360,000 coming into the local economy.

In previous years, Raines had only used $375 of county funding on the event.

“We approved things for him but he feels guilty because he’s done such a good job at marketing the event just from word of mouth and the things they do at the website … that he didn’t feel like he should spend our money,” Leisy told the board.

Raines added that riders often come back to bike the trails, and Knapper said some professionals stay in the area beforehand to scout out the Rendezvous route.