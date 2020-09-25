County commissioner steps down after residency questioned

Questions about a Kimball County commissioners residency has prompted the man to resign.
Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal said commissioner Brandon Mossberg filed to resign his position, effective immediately, on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Mossberg had been in the second year of a four-year term, having taken office in January 2019.
Mossberg grew up in Kimball County on the family farm and ranching operation. He lived in Colorado and Wyoming for a time before he and his wife, Chelsea, returned to Kimball in 2007. The couple have four boys.
When Mossberg was elected to the post in November 2018, he beat out incumbent Daria Faden.
Mossberg told the Star-Herald that he had planned to stay in Kimball County and to remain on the Kimball commissioners, but that circumstances dictated him to make a choice that was “best for his family.”
The farmer and rancher said he has two properties, a ranch in Banner County, and a residence in Kimball County. He said he put a trailer house on the ranch in Banner County to begin staying at while calving. During calving in the spring, he said, it made more sense for him to stay at the trailer house in Banner County. Soon, as school had been dismissed for the pandemic, his family joined him in Banner County, which became more regular.
“It made sense to have my family out here with me, where the kids can be kids and live a normal life, not sheltered because of a pandemic.”
The family still owns their home in Kimball County. However, he said, he and his wife opted to change schooling for his children, transferring them from Kimball schools to Banner County. That change prompted people to even call school districts to see where his children were enrolled.
“The rumor mill started,” he said.
Sibal told the Star-Herald that Mossberg brought up the topic during the Kimball County Commissioners Sept. 15 meeting and the county’s attorney, Matthew Turman, addressed Mossberg’s questions about residency issues. Mossberg opted to submit his resignation on his own, she said.
Sibal told the Star-Herald that no one with the commissioners or the county forced Mossberg to resign, but that “the law is the law.” As far as Mossberg’s residency, she said, it comes down to “Where do you put your head down at night?”
Nebraska state statute defines residence as a place in which a person is “actually domiciled,” and “the place ... where a person has his or her family domiciled even if he or she does business in another place.” Case law has been established on the issue, Sibal said.
“If he (Mossberg) lives in Kimball and commutes to Banner County, that is fine,” she said. “But if he is living in Banner County and driving into Kimball to come to county meetings, that is not something you can do as an elected official.”
Mossberg said that he did speak to an attorney regarding the issue. He said that he had been told that a recall effort could be started, on the basis of questioning his residency, or he could resign. He didn’t say who specifically told him a recall effort could be pursued.
“I don’t like drama,” he said. “I don’t like anything that has gone on, so I have resigned.”
Mossberg said his resignation comes with regrets: “I enjoyed my time on the commissioners,” he said. “I did not want to be done, but it was kind of out of my hands. It was whether or not I said that I was going to be done or someone else.”
Mossberg told the Star-Herald that he and his family have now decided to move permanently to Banner County.
“I needed to make a choice and the choice is best for my family,” he said. “Everything has been working well for me to be in Banner County rather than Kimball County. It makes sense for me to stay in Banner County.”
Per statute, the county attorney, county clerk and county treasurer will appoint somebody to fill the vacancy left by Mossberg’s resignation. Sibal said they will likely ask for letters to be submitted from persons interested in serving on the board and proceed from there. The selected candidate will fill the rest of 2020 and 2021 and 2022.
Commissioner Daria Faden Faden, who came back on the board after commissioner Tim Nolting stepped down, will also be replaced soon. She has chosen not to run for re-election. Carl Stander is the only candidate on the ballot for the post and will step into that position in January.
