County commissioner steps down after residency questioned

Mossberg said that he did speak to an attorney regarding the issue. He said that he had been told that a recall effort could be started, on the basis of questioning his residency, or he could resign. He didn’t say who specifically told him a recall effort could be pursued.

“I don’t like drama,” he said. “I don’t like anything that has gone on, so I have resigned.”

Mossberg said his resignation comes with regrets: “I enjoyed my time on the commissioners,” he said. “I did not want to be done, but it was kind of out of my hands. It was whether or not I said that I was going to be done or someone else.”

Mossberg told the Star-Herald that he and his family have now decided to move permanently to Banner County.

“I needed to make a choice and the choice is best for my family,” he said. “Everything has been working well for me to be in Banner County rather than Kimball County. It makes sense for me to stay in Banner County.”