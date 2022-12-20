County commissioners approve HVAC, radio software expenses

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a bid to update HVAC systems at two buildings from pneumatic to digital at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.

Only one bid was received for the HVAC project, which includes updating systems at the county administrative building and the courthouse. The existing systems date back to 1975 and 1980, and the product line is no longer supported by the original manufacturer and has ceased production.

As the only bidder, the work was awarded to Trane. The project at the courthouse was quoted at $529,650, and the administrative building at $430,145, totaling $959,795 between the two buildings.

The board also approved the purchase of radio management software on the recommendation of the 911 Advisory Board.

The radio management software will be owned by the county and utilized by departments that serve all communities therein. According to 911 Coordinator Tyler Rexus, the system is needed to allow for seamless alias changes and updating of the code plug for the fleet moving forward and will allow for large savings in radio tech time and money managing the fleet.

“It’s a one-time purchase for the software and licenses for $44,000,” said Rexus.

The purchase covers up to 600 licenses. With 532 currently in operation, it allows substantial flexibility as additional equipment purchases are made.

The $44,000 purchase was made using 911 Advisory 2910 funds but required the approval of the board of commissioners.

Monday marked the final board of commissioners meeting for District I’s Mark Reichert after eight years of service from 2014 to 2022. Reichert was thanked for his years of service on the board by Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer. He will be succeeded by Michael Blue, a former county employee who has emphasized his intention to strive for open communication between the commissioners, department heads, county employees, and the general public.

The board also heard an update from Highway Superintendent Steve Baird on road conditions following last week’s blizzard. According to Baird, all roads had been reopened as of Monday, with crews shifting their priorities to widening passage through the reopened roads, many of which were still operating with a single lane.

The board concluded their meeting by entering executive session for the purpose of contract negotiations.