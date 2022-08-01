County commissioners approve marquee funding

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved $50,000 in capital improvement funds for the Midwest Theater’s marquee project during its meeting Monday, Aug.1.

“As you can tell, how terrible does our downtown look without that marquee … we can see how important this is to our historic downtown,” Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said.

Leisy said that the tourism committee recommended the move, and that the theater is important to county tourism based on the large events it holds. They required the theater’s board to meet various contingencies to acquire approval.

The marquee had suffered its worst damage in 2019, from a hailstorm, a blizzard and a fire.

“It just needed a complete overhaul,” Leisy told the board. “The little repairs are no longer working.”

Funding would come from the county’s tourism fund, which is an extra tax that guests in hotels pay. Half of that money goes to marketing, and the other half is used for capital improvement.

The board unanimously approved the funding.

They discussed the status of the former Department of Health and Human Services building at 1600 10th St. in Gering. The lease for the building expires Sept. 30.

The county’s management accountant, Lisa Rien, said the board could potentially conduct a request for proposal, in which they’d advertise a bid for the property and hold public hearings about it.

Board chairman Ken Meyer encouraged getting the process started.

“In the meantime, I suggest getting either a market analysis done on it or an appraisal,” he said.

Since the agenda item was just a discussion item, the commissioners could not approve any plan of action and decided to work on one during its next regular meeting.

Sheriff Mark Overman also approached the board about an annual request approving award documents for the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. The grants from this organization help fund the Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group task force.

The commissioners unanimously approved the request. Additionally, they approved signing a grant application for the Juvenile Advancement Center.