County commissioners finalize motor bank plans

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners held a long and diversified meeting on Tuesday, resulting in relatively few decisions but plenty of discussion. The first item on the four-hour agenda was one of the longest: deciding on how to potentially sell the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ location at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering.

It’s a debate that has lasted for months, but it may soon reach a conclusion. The county commissioners voted to advertise the property and receive sealed bids for it. They will reach a decision on which bid to accept during a special meeting on Thursday, March 3.

The bids are competing for three parcels of property: lots 10, 11 and 12 within block 22. They include easy access from 18 parking spaces on the street. County clerk Kelly Sides said another political subdivision had expressed interest in the other lots available within the property.

The county commissioners had previously determined that a bench line ‘fair value’ would be $180,000. They would need to choose whether to accept the bid or not, based on the qualifications of the group offering it and the price they submitted.