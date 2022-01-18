County commissioners finalize motor bank plans

The Scotts Bluff County board of commissioners held a long and diversified meeting on Tuesday, resulting in relatively few decisions but plenty of discussion. The first item on the four-hour agenda was one of the longest: deciding on how to potentially sell the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ location at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering.
It’s a debate that has lasted for months, but it may soon reach a conclusion. The county commissioners voted to advertise the property and receive sealed bids for it. They will reach a decision on which bid to accept during a special meeting on Thursday, March 3.
The bids are competing for three parcels of property: lots 10, 11 and 12 within block 22. They include easy access from 18 parking spaces on the street. County clerk Kelly Sides said another political subdivision had expressed interest in the other lots available within the property.
The county commissioners had previously determined that a bench line ‘fair value’ would be $180,000. They would need to choose whether to accept the bid or not, based on the qualifications of the group offering it and the price they submitted.
The final vote was 4 - 1, with commissioner Charlie Knapper the lone dissenting vote. He had argued in favor of hosting an auction instead of simply collecting the sealed bids. Other commissioners, Meyer in particular, were more wary of that move. Meyer said he did not want to create a situation where the commissioners outright chose which type of business took over that vacant space. “I’m not in favor of opening it up to whoever shows up that night to do this. I’d rather have it in writing, we accept or reject, and if we reject we move on,” he said. Knapper countered by saying a company may submit a high bid but would not have immediate plans for the building, leaving it vacant for even longer.
Lawyer Phil Kelly was in attendance during the discussion and provided legal information to the board. He said advertisements for the property will appear in the Star-Herald within the next ten days, presumably before the end of the week.
“The terms and sale will be available to the bidder whichever direction you decide to go,” he told the board. The conditions of the sale would have been the same regardless of the method chosen. The prices would have been the only variables.
The board initially chose Feb. 21 as the date for the meeting, but, being President’s Day, it’s a federal holiday so they couldn’t meet then. Knapper could not attend their next date of Feb. 22, so they moved it to Feb. 7; however, that did not allow enough time for bidders to submit their proposals. Eventually, a final date of March 3 was selected. Commissioner Mark Harris said the bids should be submitted at least a few days before that date so county staff have a chance to read through them and submit their recommendations for the best bids available.
The board discussed several other topics during their marathon meeting, including federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and county redistricting.
WATCH FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS IN THURSDAY’S STAR-HERALD