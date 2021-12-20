County commissioners weigh raises for county officials

However, now as a commissioner, Knapper has seen the work that commissioners do in a new light.

“This isn’t just Monday nights up here at the table, you know. This is many, many hours of travel, time away from kids, you know, there’s a lot of lost opportunity doing this. ... It’s a grind,” he said as he talked about family, school and job obligations. He compared it to a part-time job and said if he did not hold the commissioner seat, he would seek another part-time job.

“The other thing is, I think more people would be apt to run for these positions if the wages were in the right place,” he said.

Meyer said that commissioners serve on 32 boards, divided amongst each other, and spend a lot of hours doing work on behalf of the county. Even with the commissioners last pay increase, he said, “we were well below the median” of other commissioners throughout the state.

Knapper said he feels that elected officials recommending salary increases need to “put their name on the suggestions,” as he feels that commissioners take the blame for giving raises. County commissioners only vote to put the recommendations in place, he said.