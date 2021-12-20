County commissioners weigh raises for county officials

Every four years, county boards across the state are required to set the salaries of their county officials. On Monday, Scotts Bluff County officials presented their proposal, seeking a $25,000 pay increase that would occur over a four-year period.
Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks presented the proposal to the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners. Eubanks outlined that in making their salary increase recommendations, officials turned to a tool that the Nebraska Association of County Officials puts together. NACO issued a statewide survey, available on starherald.com, which was provided to county commissioners when it was released in October.
According to the NACO survey, the report is put together as part of “a continued effort to promote fair and equitable salaries and benefits for all elected and appointed county officials.” The salaries of county officials has to be set by Jan. 15 of each year, as that salary is used to set the filing fee for running for office, which is 1% of the salary.
For Scotts Bluff County officials, Eubanks said, the report reiterates similar findings to 2015 and 2018 versions of the report: officials here are underpaid compared to similar counties.
Using his own position as an example, Eubanks said comparisons in 2018 showed him as the 12th highest paid county attorney in the state, though Scotts Bluff County is the seventh most populous county in the state and the county’s court caseload is the fifth highest in the state. Eubanks benefited from a 10% raise in 2018, the public defender’s office received a 9% percent raise and the sheriff received a 22% raise. Other county officials received a 1.7% raise.
Current salaries for the registrar of deeds, the Scotts Bluff County District Court Clerk, the treasurer and assessor is $64,000, “way below” officials in other counties, according information presented by Eubanks. The minimum recommended salary for those positions currently in the NACO report is $69,400. The highest salary was $91,600, with a median of $80,000.
“They’re (the elected official positions) are way, way below any recommendation of NACO, and in comparison to anyone else in the same category … I think that is out of whack,” Eubanks said.
Officials are encouraged to considering caseloads, workloads and number of assistants and other factors, according to the survey. Eubanks noted some of those disparities, such as the lack of attorneys in his office. The county attorney’s office has operated with a three fewer attorneys for much of the last year and the public defender’s office has as well.
The county officials brought forth a simple proposal for their proposed salary recommendation: Each elected official will receive the same salary increase of $10,000 in 2023, and subsequent raises of $5,000 over the next three years.
While Eubanks said it doesn’t resolve the issue that Scotts Bluff County elected officials continue to be underpaid compared to counterparts, “it gets them a lot closer to where they should be and I think it gets all of us closer to where we need to be.”
There was no discussion about whether elected officials deserved pay increases – that seemed to be a given and county commissioners didn’t float any of their own numbers in the discussion.
“We want to make sure our county officials are being paid equally for their jobs,” Chair Ken Meyer said. He noted that employees like Eubanks could be making more in private practice. Eubanks said he and other officials, like Sheriff Mark Overman, knew that they would be taking reductions in pay when they ran for office, but “We work for the county because we enjoy what we do, for the most part.”
However, discussion centered on whether or not the public would be accepting of raises. Commissioners cited concerns about constituents being upset the last time that commissioners approved a pay increase. A raise to commissioners created quite a bit of controversy when they awarded themselves the highest salary increase when approving a salary resolution in 2018.
Whether or not commissioners should receive a raise part of that discussion as broached by Commissioner Charlie Knapper.
Knapper asked if the committee of elected officials had a recommendation for the commissioners. The committee of elected officials didn’t discuss or make a recommendation for the commissioners, members said.
“As far as the board is concerned, they went for several years – many, many years actually – and didn’t give themselves a pay increase,” Commissioner Chair Ken Meyer said, also acknowledging the controversy.
Mark Harris and Commissioner Russ Reisig said they didn't think county officials needed raises.
According to a search of Star-Herald the commissioners had previously given themselves a raise in 2015, of 2%. That increase bumped the majority of commissioners to $17,000 and the chair to $19,000. In 2018, they approved a 38% increase, which set the salary at $24,893 for commissioners and $27,382 for the commissioner co-chair. In 2018, the commissioners received the highest salary increase.
Eubanks said he believed one county that he often cited as a comparison, Seward County, set its commissioner salary at $35,000, “so I think you guys are probably in that ballpark.”
Knapper said that he believed that the commissioner’s salary increase was among the issues that voters considered when he was elected to the seat over previous commissioner Sherry Blaha. He called it a “sticky subject.” Both Knapper and Meyer said that commissioners “got crucified” when approving a raise during in 2018.
It was an issue cited during the election, as well. When Commissioner Mark Harris ran in 2018, in a Star-Herald candidate survey, he noted being concerned that county commissioners had given themselves a 38% raise. He won the seat over longtime commissioner Mark Masterton.
However, now as a commissioner, Knapper has seen the work that commissioners do in a new light.
“This isn’t just Monday nights up here at the table, you know. This is many, many hours of travel, time away from kids, you know, there’s a lot of lost opportunity doing this. ... It’s a grind,” he said as he talked about family, school and job obligations. He compared it to a part-time job and said if he did not hold the commissioner seat, he would seek another part-time job.
“The other thing is, I think more people would be apt to run for these positions if the wages were in the right place,” he said.
Meyer said that commissioners serve on 32 boards, divided amongst each other, and spend a lot of hours doing work on behalf of the county. Even with the commissioners last pay increase, he said, “we were well below the median” of other commissioners throughout the state.
Knapper said he feels that elected officials recommending salary increases need to “put their name on the suggestions,” as he feels that commissioners take the blame for giving raises. County commissioners only vote to put the recommendations in place, he said.
“You guys are elected officials,” Knapper said. “You guys need to be responsible for the suggestion you’re putting forward, because we’re not the only ones doing it. Because when we give ourselves a raise, it looks really bad. But when it comes from the other elected officials, they get to hide behind the commissioners. And so you need, everyone needs to put their name on this. I think that’s the only fair way to do it.”
Darla Simpson, Scotts Bluff County District Court clerk, and other officials said that the officials were prepared to come out individually, if needed, but that the proposal came from the group. Like commissioners, she said, elected officials participate in other professional committees, in addition to any continuing education requirements.
“We’ve given this great consideration,” she said of the committee’s recommendation, “ and you will not have any problem with us putting our name on this recommendation.”
Simpson reiterated that the proposed recommendation would bring elected official salaries closer to the median wage and that the gap between the median wage and current salaries is large.
County officials don’t want to get told “’You’re not worth it. You’re paid too much for little work,” she said. “We work our asses off every day for this county, because we love what we do. And all we’re asking is for an increase to bring us up to the median and keep us there as we progress.”
Commissioners are set to consider the issue during the next meeting on Jan. 3. The commissioner’s will have to consider and approve a salary resolution at that meeting or schedule a special meeting to adopt a resolution by the Jan. 15 deadline set by statute.