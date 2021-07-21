County extends contract with Regional West for public health services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the last year, Schnell has been among the health officials at the forefront of the pandemic response in the county. She would serve in a similar role if there were other public health needs, “the public health that she does, should there be an outbreak of Lyme disease, or tick borne illnesses, and other infections disease that public health monitors.”

The proposed contract did call for a 10% increase, from $39,000 to $42,900.

“As we looked at year over year type increases, there haven’t been any,” Osterholm said.

Commissioners agreed the increase, which would amount to a 2% increase over the last two years, was certainly well-earned. In a previous meeting, Lisa Rein, Scotts Bluff County human resources manager, said the agreement had resulted in a cost savings for the county as the county no longer had to pay for benefits, such as medical costs, vacation or other costs associated with employment of a director.

“During the pandemic, Paulette was such an asset,” Commissioner Ken Meyer, who also represents Scotts Bluff County on the Panhandle Public Health District board, said. “...I think it’s a great partnership.”