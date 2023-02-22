Scotts Bluff County has received a second purchase offer for the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services office building in downtown Gering, county commissioners said Tuesday night.

After a 21-minute executive session, the County Board voted 5-0 to have Scottsbluff lawyer Phil Kelly continue negotiations and report back to commissioners on progress in selling the property.

The two-story building at 1600 10th St., once the home of Gering National Bank & Trust Co. and later U.S. Bank, has been vacant since DHHS moved its local offices in August to the Nebraska State Office Building near Scottsbluff’s Safeway store.

In other business, commissioners:

Approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Nebraska Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation for transferring audio-visual equipment between courtrooms in the Scotts Bluff County courthouse. The state will provide and install the equipment, which then will be transferred to county ownership.

Approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to replace a County Road M bridge near Minatare with help from NDOT’s County Bridge Match Program. Highway Superintendent Steve Baird said the state will contribute up to $250,000, with the county covering the rest. The bridge is about two miles north and 1½ miles east of Minatare.