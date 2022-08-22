County schedules budget hearings

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners held a discussion about the county's fiscal budget during a special meeting Monday.

Management accountant Lisa Rien said the tax asking was $13,088,024.85, some $234,000 under the maximum possible asking.

“We are well under the need for a joint public hearing. However, we heard from another entity and there are two others that are going to require a joint public hearing … the cities surrounding us,” Rien said.

This will have to be on Sep. 26 at 6:05 p.m. The county clerk facilitates the meeting, but the board will not have to attend.

The county’s budget hearings will take place on Sep. 19.

“I just want to thank everybody for the hard work they did on our budgets,” Commissioner Ken Meyer said. “…I personally didn’t see any overextended budgets. I didn’t see anything with a lot of fluff. It was all ‘This is what I need to run my department.’”

Before its budget discussion, the board also heard about subdivision preliminary levies for the next fiscal year from County Clerk Kelly Sides.

“I don’t know if we’ve ever questioned the local peoples’ requests,” Commissioner Mark Harris said in regards to approving levies.

The commissioners voted 4 — 0 to approve them; Commissioner Mark Reichert had an excused absence.