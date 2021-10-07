County settles lawsuit arising from 2020 crash

Scotts Bluff County has settled a claim arising from a 2020 collision involving a Scottsbluff woman and a Scotts Bluff County Roads Department employee.
According to a notice of claim submitted on Oct. 29, 2020, by the Robert Pahlke Law Group, Lynda Rotherham, had been injured in a collision with a road grader operated by a Scotts Bluff County employee, Collin Stanton. The claim alleged Stanton had turned left in front of Rotherham’s vehicle.
The woman and her attorneys sought damages in the amount of $1 million.
The claim alleged Stanton had been acting negligently at the time of the crash, including violating the right-of-way rule and failing to yield.
The woman suffered injuries, including a fractured wrist.
As of the date of the claim, the woman had sustained medical bills that exceeded $95,000. According to the claim, the woman’s first surgical procedure to repair the injury led to a wrist deformity, stiffness and pain and little progress toward regaining function to her wrist. She underwent a second procedure, an osteotomy, and additional medical procedures were expected.
The woman, who is right-handed, had to learn to write with her left hand. The claim alleged the 68-year-old woman suffered physical pain, and mental suffering, as she continued to be fearful and anxious when driving, and her husband had also suffered damages for loss of consortium and lost wages as he traveled with the woman to appointments and cared for her after her procedures.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were notified that the county’s insurance provider, Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) had settled the claim in the amount of $225,000, without an admission of liability.
The settlement is public record, as outlined in Nebraska State Statute.