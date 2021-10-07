County settles lawsuit arising from 2020 crash

Scotts Bluff County has settled a claim arising from a 2020 collision involving a Scottsbluff woman and a Scotts Bluff County Roads Department employee.

According to a notice of claim submitted on Oct. 29, 2020, by the Robert Pahlke Law Group, Lynda Rotherham, had been injured in a collision with a road grader operated by a Scotts Bluff County employee, Collin Stanton. The claim alleged Stanton had turned left in front of Rotherham’s vehicle.

The woman and her attorneys sought damages in the amount of $1 million.

The claim alleged Stanton had been acting negligently at the time of the crash, including violating the right-of-way rule and failing to yield.

The woman suffered injuries, including a fractured wrist.

As of the date of the claim, the woman had sustained medical bills that exceeded $95,000. According to the claim, the woman’s first surgical procedure to repair the injury led to a wrist deformity, stiffness and pain and little progress toward regaining function to her wrist. She underwent a second procedure, an osteotomy, and additional medical procedures were expected.