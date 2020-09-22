County to pay five annual payments of $77,685 to end dispute over ALLO funds

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners unanimously approved a deal Monday night to end the dispute with ALLO Communications over $413,493 of wrongly dispersed fees, which is contingent on approval by the City of Scotts Bluff and the City of Gering.
In 2010, ALLO entered into cable franchise agreements with the county, along with the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. However, between 2011 and 2018, ALLO paid all of the franchising fees to the county.
For eight years, ALLO should have paid $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering, $66 to the City of Terrytown and $3,604 to Scotts Bluff County. ALLO said the company corrected the error in 2019 and the remittances are paid to the correct parties quarterly.
Terrytown is not part of the deal presented Monday.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper called the deal “fair” and said the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff will be repaid for everything due.
“We save some money out of the deal because ALLO is willing to take some financial responsibility for their mistake that they made,” Knapper said.
According to the written agreement, the county will pay $77,685 annually for five years and ALLO will pay $25,000 toward the settlement of the fees. ALLO is also charged with disbursing the payments to Gering and Scottsbluff.
“When it’s all said and done, we take care of our responsibility that we felt, from the beginning the board felt it was morally the right thing to do to pay back this money but because we’re responsible to the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County, we wanted to make sure that legally we were doing the right thing.”
It hasn’t always been so clear.
In an April statement, the county commissioners called ALLO’s accounting “vague,” and asked for detailed accounting before considering the company’s request to pay back the erroneous payments to the cities.
“Scotts Bluff County’s position has been and remains: ALLO committed breach of contract with the cities,” the statement said. “The County cannot lawfully use taxpayer funds to settle ALLO’s legal obligations. ALLO is solely responsible for its breach of contract with the cities.”
Knapper said at the meeting that ALLO provided detailed accounting, which was referenced in the statement as customer names, addresses and dates of service among other information.
“You can’t just write a check to somebody because they told us that they overpaid us, we needed that detailed accounting,” Knapper said. “As soon as ALLO provided this board with detailed accounting, we agreed it was time to start talking about ‘How are we going to repay this?’”
The four commissioners present approved the agreement with little discussion.
In the motion, Commissioner Mark Harris said the first payment will be made Oct. 5, only if all the other parties sign the agreement before then.
Knapper said he anticipated the municipalities will sign in the next two weeks.
