County to pay five annual payments of $77,685 to end dispute over ALLO funds

“When it’s all said and done, we take care of our responsibility that we felt, from the beginning the board felt it was morally the right thing to do to pay back this money but because we’re responsible to the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County, we wanted to make sure that legally we were doing the right thing.”

It hasn’t always been so clear.

In an April statement, the county commissioners called ALLO’s accounting “vague,” and asked for detailed accounting before considering the company’s request to pay back the erroneous payments to the cities.

“Scotts Bluff County’s position has been and remains: ALLO committed breach of contract with the cities,” the statement said. “The County cannot lawfully use taxpayer funds to settle ALLO’s legal obligations. ALLO is solely responsible for its breach of contract with the cities.”

Knapper said at the meeting that ALLO provided detailed accounting, which was referenced in the statement as customer names, addresses and dates of service among other information.