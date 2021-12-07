Creative district pitched to Scottsbluff City Council

The Scottsbluff city council listened to a proposal for a new creative district during their meeting on Monday. The city’s economic development director, Starr Lehl, said she had put together a committee to determine the specifics of such a venture.
The group is known as the Scottsbluff Creative District Steering Committee. Councilmember Selina Lerma was part of the group.
Committee member Rita Stinner described their plans to the council. She said the proposed creative district is “a well-defined geographic area that contains a high concentration of cultural activities and resources.”
Buildings for such resources would include art galleries, theaters, museums and performance venues.
The idea for creative districts was introduced in 2020 by State Sen. Megan Hunt. It called for the Nebraska Arts Council to devise a plan for cultural hotspots across the state.
“They would be distinguished by geography, growth and preservation of artistic or cultural sites, creative spaces and activities, and educational use of these spaces and activities,” Stinner said.
The geographic aspect would be important. Stinner said the committee had originally designed a very broad area for the creative district. They needed to restructure it to be more compact.
Their current map places the proposed district in an L-shaped pattern around Broadway, First Avenue, and East Overland. Councilmember Nathan Green asked whether other locations, such as Western Nebraska Community College, would be able to participate and receive funding. Stinner said it would be possible to have partners outside the district’s boundaries.
Funding is especially important, as cities with districts that fit the Arts Council’s criteria will receive large sums of money to launch them.
“Now, all over the state, communities are madly applying for this money and we are as well,” Stinner said. “...There are lots of hoops to jump through, but if chosen, we will have a five-year commitment as a certified cultural district and we’d receive a one-time, non-matching grant of $10,000. We are then eligible for some part of a yearly $250,000 creative district grant.”
If chosen, the city would get official branding and certification for the district. The first step is to submit a letter of interest to the Nebraska Arts Council.
The committee pitched the district as an economic boon for the city.
“Innovation flourishes. Quality of life improves. Out migration slows,” Stinner said. “These are all assets and attributes that ... Scottsbluff can use to reinvigorate its economy.”
She said the district would attract businesses, employees and a wide array of tourists.
Another factor to aid Scottsbluff businesses is the hiring of Kayla Imus as the city’s small business outreach coordinator. Originally from Hemingford, Imus has lived in the Scottsbluff area for 15 years. She will manage small business outreach, public relations, and social media for the city.
Imus was officially introduced to the council during Monday’s meeting.
“I’m really invested in the small business side of things and how I can promote (them) and give them some support,” she said.
The council also discussed the possibility of adding lights to certain sections of the Monument Valley Pathway. City manager Dustin Rief said councilmembers Jordan Colwell and Angela Scanlan had brought the idea to him after hearing concerns from citizens who use the path after dark.
The council proposed using timers or motion sensors to ensure the areas are visible but not constantly lit.
“I don’t want there to be light pollution where it’s always light and we forget that it is supposed to be a natural pathway along that area,” Green said.
Rief also said Colwell and Scanlan had approached him about recording the council’s meetings.