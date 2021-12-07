Creative district pitched to Scottsbluff City Council

Their current map places the proposed district in an L-shaped pattern around Broadway, First Avenue, and East Overland. Councilmember Nathan Green asked whether other locations, such as Western Nebraska Community College, would be able to participate and receive funding. Stinner said it would be possible to have partners outside the district’s boundaries.

Funding is especially important, as cities with districts that fit the Arts Council’s criteria will receive large sums of money to launch them.

“Now, all over the state, communities are madly applying for this money and we are as well,” Stinner said. “...There are lots of hoops to jump through, but if chosen, we will have a five-year commitment as a certified cultural district and we’d receive a one-time, non-matching grant of $10,000. We are then eligible for some part of a yearly $250,000 creative district grant.”

If chosen, the city would get official branding and certification for the district. The first step is to submit a letter of interest to the Nebraska Arts Council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee pitched the district as an economic boon for the city.