Debate over Lyman bus route set for Morrill Public Schools board meeting

“We would accommodate bad weather conditions, knowing that it might take people a little longer to get to the bus stop if they’re waiting to see that the bus got there before their kids go, wait in the car or stand in the cold,” he said. “So sometimes, you know wintery weather conditions cause bus routes to be a little longer because it takes longer for people to get there. And that’s been the way it has been. … On those days, we accommodate that to make sure that kids are safe.”

Still, the decision has yet to be made, and Sherwood said he was grateful for the feedback he had received so far in the form of the survey responses.

“It certainly provided us the feedback that we’re hoping for,” he said. “…We didn’t really ask the question, ‘Do you want us to do this or not?’ Because I know the answer to that question is going to be ‘no,’ right? … But if we do it, how are we going to manage it? How are they going to personally manage it? Knowing that their parents will either walk them to the bus stop, or they will drive them to the bus stop, shows that we have really good parents, and they’re going to take care of their kids and make sure that they’re safe on the way to and from school.”