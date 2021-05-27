Delayed audit, other concerns at City of Gering catch attention of state

He attributed the delay to the normal processes that generally taken on by auditing and accounting firms during the year. In the beginning months of the year, he said, those firms are working through completing taxes and they are also scheduled to do other audits for entities and companies.

In its letter, the state outlined that surplus utility funds, which included electric, water and wastewater and sanitation funds, were examined as part of the auditor’s office examination, as the fiscal year 2021 budget had been filed and a transfer of surplus utility. A history of transfers from the last four budget filings, ranging from over $1.8 million in 2021 to a high of $2.5 million in 2019, were recorded. However, though transfer of excess utility funds is allowed, the council had failed to adopt a resolution approving the transfer of the funds. In its response, the City of Gering advised its attorney had advised a resolution was unnecessary because the city does not have a board of public works. The auditor’s office clarified that it is required.

Heath told the Star-Herald the council will be approving a resolution in an upcoming meeting for the last fiscal year and acknowledging previous fiscal years.