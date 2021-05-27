Delayed audit, other concerns catch attention of state

The City of Gering plans to complete its audit before beginning the process to hire a finance director, Gering City Administrator Pat Heath told the Star-Herald.

“I think we’ve got some more discussion to do,” he said, of administration and the city council. “But, yes, I think we’ll be probably doing something soon on that.”

State auditors noted they had worked with Loutzenhiser as part of their work to determine if a full financial audit or attestation would be warranted. Based upon its analysis, the APA determined a separate financial audit or attestation was not necessary, however, it did cite some issues that needed resolved.

In addition to Loutzenhiser working through work needed during the transition time, she has been also working with auditors hired by the city. He said he anticipates the city will submit its audit by the end of June. The hired auditors are scheduled to be in the city for dates in June, at which point they’ll be doing the final steps of the auditing process.

He attributed the delay to the normal processes that generally taken on by auditing and accounting firms during the year. In the beginning months of the year, he said, those firms are working through completing taxes and they are also scheduled to do other audits for entities and companies.