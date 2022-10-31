DHHS building fails to sell, county looks to new options

Although four interested parties took information packets, the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners received no bids for the former Department of Health and Human Services building in downtown Gering.

In September, the board set a minimum bid price of $650,000 for the 1600 10th St. location. However, nobody turned in a bid by the Friday, Oct. 28 deadline.

Attorney-at-law Phil Kelly said, since the board didn’t receive any bids, he could now negotiate a contract for either the sale or lease of the building to terms with the county’s best interest in mind.

He can now directly approach individuals or companies and the board would accept the highest bid received in that fashion.

“It’s going to be subject to our approval. We can either accept or reject anything Mr. Kelly brings back to us, and if it’s something way below what we think the minimum is, we can reject it and renegotiate it,” Board Chairman Ken Meyer said.

He suggested following the guidelines of the original bidding packet. This would give Kelly the parameters of what to look for in an ideal bid.

After, Commissioner Mark Reichert said he might be interested in bidding for the property, Meyer said anyone could, even county commissioners. The commissioners would just have to abstain from voting on the final bid.

The four commissioners present voted to have Kelly negotiate the sale of the property for the board, on behalf of the county.