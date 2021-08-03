DHHS considering relocating its offices from Gering

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' interest in exploring new locations for its local office is raising concerns by Scotts Bluff County Commissioners that they’ll be left with a behemoth of a building to fill.
The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, State Building Division, will open proposals from persons interested in housing the Department of Health and Human Services offices on Wednesday in Lincoln. A pre-bid meeting, which had been mandatory for persons looking to be considered as a possible site was held on July 15.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper expressed concern about DHHS moving from downtown Gering during Monday’s Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting.
A public notice published by the Department of Administrative Services, State Building Division, in the Star-Herald on July 4 and July 11 outlines requests for proposals for leasing 15,825 square feet of office space in Scottsbluff were sought. Knapper noted the reference to Scottsbluff when discussing his concerns.
“They did not say in Scotts Bluff County. They did not say Scottsbluff or Gering. It just says Scottsbluff, Nebraska.”
The county first learned of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Department of Health and Services’ considerations to relocate in June, according to discussion held during commissioner’s meetings. In June, Connor Griess, facilities administrator for the state DHHS, notified Jay Steinle, facilities manager, that the state would be seeking requests for proposals for siting its offices, which are located at 1600 10th Avenue, in Gering.
“Due to organization requirements, current facility building conditions, and future impact on service delivery out of the current facility, it has been deemed the most advantageous for clients and taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County and the State of Nebraska that the Department of Health and Human Services releases an RFP seeking a new facility to operate within Scotts Bluff County,” Griess said in the email, which was shared with Scotts Bluff County Commissioners and briefly discussed at the commissioner’s June 7 meeting.
In previous meetings, commissioners have had discussions that seem to indicate officials with DHHS have expressed problems or concerns about the Gering facility. During a brief discussion about the building during the June 7 meeting, Commissioner Ken Meyer said he thought Steinle had “bent over backwards to try to keep that building in a decent shape.”
The county had just completed an insulation project at that time. Commissioners and county administration referred to previous meetings held with Griess in October 2020 in which specific needs were outlined by the Department of Health and Services, but it was not clear how many of those issues had been resolved. Mentions at meetings have included requests for new carpet, for example. Commissioners also recently did a walk-through of the DHHS’ facility, meeting in two separate groups with Steinle to go through the building.
Nebraska DHHS has been in the building for about 20 years, having a 20-year lease which Knapper said in Monday’s meeting had expired on July 31. The Star-Herald requested a copy of the lease agreement, but that had not yet been provided as of press time.
Scotts Bluff County intends to be among those who submit requests for proposals, hoping to continue to house the DHHS offices. Knapper said he had worked with Steinle and Lisa Rien, management account and human resources director for Scotts Bluff County, to put together two proposals for commissioners to consider. One proposal is similar to the lease agreement that had already been in place and a second includes some of the requests DHHS officials had made of the county. Commissioners went into executive session to discuss the proposals, citing contract negotiations as the reason for going into executive session. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides told the Star-Herald commissioners did not take any action to approve one or the other proposal after coming out of executive session.
Khalilah A. LeGrand, director of Nebraska DHHS, told the Star-Herald that representatives of the Department of Administrative Services and DHHS have both been in communication with Scotts Bluff County and are open to remaining at the current location.
“...We are continuing conversations with the county about remaining in downtown Gering while we do our due diligence on exploring alternatives,” she said.
Asked about the reasons DHHS may be looking to relocate its offices, she said, “Like any major decision, a multitude of factors were taken into consideration regarding the DHHS Gering Office serving Scotts Bluff County and surrounding communities. Extraordinary customer service capabilities for the citizens of Nebraska seeking services with the Department is always paramount, which owes its foundation to the physical building in which services are rendered. With proper physical structures in place, convenience and promptness in service delivery can take center stage.”
Like any enterprise business, she said, DHHS will balance the immediate needs of its agencies with the long-term plans and goals of state government.
State statute requires the county provide a facility for Nebraska DHHS. DHHS has many offices in its western service area, she said, with some locations in county-owned spaces like in Scotts Bluff County and some in commercially leased spaces. Some DHHS offices in the service area are in state-owned buildings, like the North Platte’s Craft State Office Building. Options include county’s providing space or providing funds for lease spaces exist across the state.
If DHHS’ moves its facilities, Knapper said, it would impact nearly 90 jobs and he argued it would impact downtown Gering.
The current site, which is a former US Bank building, that the county had come to own after a proposal for consolidation of area law enforcement, but after some controversy between the entities, that proposal fell through. Sometime afterward, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services relocated into the building after the state had cited issues, including health concerns, with their previous location, which had been an office building on N Street. That office building had long ago been torn down and is now a parking lot near the Union Bar and Gering’s Downtown Plaza.
According to Knapper, leaders throughout Scotts Bluff County “rallied together” to ensure DHHS’ offices remained in Gering.
“Those could be a lot of lost jobs for the City of Gering, and so (during previous discussions more than 20 years ago), so it kind of became an understanding among the cities, and the county, that those jobs really needed to stay here,” he said, saying the county negotiated with DHHS and agreed on a fixed rate for rent. “It’s going to be really important for the taxypayers of the state of Nebraska, and the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County. The City of Gering property owners, there’s a lot of stakeholders here, that will benefit from DHHS staying at their current location...”
According to estimates from county officials, DHHS workers make 30 to 60 trips to the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse a month. It wasn’t stated where those estimates come from, and Knapper cited workers having to commute from other locations and use personal vehicles or their fleet vehicles as among the concerns he saw of a relocation.
Knapper also cited service delivery to customers as an area of concern, saying he thought Gering to be centrally located due to its proximity to the courthouse and the Scotts Bluff County and City of Gering Administration buildings. He and other county officials have indicated it will be difficult to find someone else to occupy the current office building.
Asked about client experience factors, such as transportation, availability and proximity to other services, LeGrande told the Star-Herald, “As the Departments mission is ‘Helping People Live Better Lives,’ the most important factor is client experience and customer service. Site location, transportation availability, proximity to alike services, and proximity to clients is vital. As an agency with a defined mission serving public health, assistance programs, and the vulnerable, it is a priority that our locations reflect our mission by providing trustworthy and welcoming spaces to our clients.
“Staffing in the western service area has always been strong and a highly educated workforce in Scotts Bluff County has provided great opportunities for many current DHHS teammates that live in the community. While no one can predict the future, what the department has seen with online or telephone services is the ability to be agile and accommodate both the current atmosphere and future workplace flexibility that teammates enjoy. There will always be a strong need for a physical presence in many communities across Nebraska to deliver critical services to the community.”
The notice outlines the proximity of the space to the Tri-City Blue Route or Orange Route, which are the flexible routes on the county’s public transit system, will be major considerations for DHHS as part of its considerations. Both routes travel within the city limits of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown,
According to the request for proposals, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is hoping for a June 30, 2022, move-in date if it proceeds with plans to relocate. DHHS’ public notice indicates a decision on site selection and bid award could be made “on or before close of business” Aug. 31.