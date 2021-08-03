DHHS considering relocating its offices from Gering

“Those could be a lot of lost jobs for the City of Gering, and so (during previous discussions more than 20 years ago), so it kind of became an understanding among the cities, and the county, that those jobs really needed to stay here,” he said, saying the county negotiated with DHHS and agreed on a fixed rate for rent. “It’s going to be really important for the taxypayers of the state of Nebraska, and the taxpayers of Scotts Bluff County. The City of Gering property owners, there’s a lot of stakeholders here, that will benefit from DHHS staying at their current location...”

According to estimates from county officials, DHHS workers make 30 to 60 trips to the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse a month. It wasn’t stated where those estimates come from, and Knapper cited workers having to commute from other locations and use personal vehicles or their fleet vehicles as among the concerns he saw of a relocation.

Knapper also cited service delivery to customers as an area of concern, saying he thought Gering to be centrally located due to its proximity to the courthouse and the Scotts Bluff County and City of Gering Administration buildings. He and other county officials have indicated it will be difficult to find someone else to occupy the current office building.