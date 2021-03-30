Did Scotts Bluff County Commissioners violate Open Meetings Act?

The conflict between commissioners and Grummert came to a head last month, when Reisig threatened Grummert’s job in a Feb. 19 letter, sent via email, addressed to her and sent to the entire board.

“The debate is now over,” Reisig wrote. “I expect that you move forward as I have directed on this matter without delay. Failure to comply with this directive will be viewed as insubordination.”

In the letter, Reisig directed Grummert to execute a change order swapping the material from the original waterproof layer specified in the $1.67 million bid, for one made at Simon Contracting. Reisig said it would save the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“After going back and forth with you for 30 days, concerning which mat should be used on the Stegal (sic) Road Project ... all of my research indicates that the mat you originally proposed is too expensive, not 100% recyclable and not a good fit for Scottsbluff (sic) County,” he wrote.

He cited an email from Bob Rea, an engineer at the Nebraska Department of Transportation, saying the department has not used the material for paving an entire road, but for patches.

While the email conversations centered on material changes, the board would not discuss those changes publicly until a March 1 commissioners meeting.