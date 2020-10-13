District 43 challenger Tanya Storer outraises incumbent Sen. Tom Brewer in most recent filings

Running to represent Nebraska’s legislative district 43 is an expensive affair. So far, the two candidates have spent just shy of $175,000, which is about the cost of most houses in Nebraska.

While incumbent Tom Brewer has consistently had more money to spend, the last four months saw challenger Tanya Storer’s war chest swell by over $27,000, driven primarily by individual donations.

Storer, a former Cherry County commissioner, is challenging Brewer to represent the state’s largest legislative district by acreage and the 37,945 residents who live there. Brewer and Storer faced off in the primary election, where Brewer bested Storer by a margin of 2,934 votes, according to results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

Storer pulled in 5,093 votes, about 39% of the district, while Brewer secured 8,027 votes, about 61%. Brewer and Storer were the only candidates to run in the primary race.

To get there, Brewer spent $78,114 while Storer spent $31,430 in the primary season. Both candidates invested heavily in radio and newspaper advertising, according to records filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.