District 43 challenger Tanya Storer outraises incumbent Sen. Tom Brewer in most recent filings

Running to represent Nebraska’s legislative district 43 is an expensive affair. So far, the two candidates have spent just shy of $175,000, which is about the cost of most houses in Nebraska.
While incumbent Tom Brewer has consistently had more money to spend, the last four months saw challenger Tanya Storer’s war chest swell by over $27,000, driven primarily by individual donations.
Storer, a former Cherry County commissioner, is challenging Brewer to represent the state’s largest legislative district by acreage and the 37,945 residents who live there. Brewer and Storer faced off in the primary election, where Brewer bested Storer by a margin of 2,934 votes, according to results from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
Storer pulled in 5,093 votes, about 39% of the district, while Brewer secured 8,027 votes, about 61%. Brewer and Storer were the only candidates to run in the primary race.
To get there, Brewer spent $78,114 while Storer spent $31,430 in the primary season. Both candidates invested heavily in radio and newspaper advertising, according to records filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Before the primary vote in May, finance documents show Storer raised three times the amount of money from three times the number of individual donors than Brewer. Storer received $29,075 from 34 individual donors and all but one donor reported an address in district 43.
Brewer raised $10,150 from nine individuals, most with in-district addresses.
However, Brewer received significantly more money from political action committees (PACs) along with businesses and other interests.
Brewer also entered the race in January with a hefty advantage of $43,102 on hand. He received an additional $11,200 from donor groups and PACs, while Storer received $3,400 from in-district sources: a trust, an agriculture and cattle company between January and April.
Storer fell out of sync with Brewer’s fundraising in April. That month, Storer reported a $500 donation to her campaign and raised $3,700 from three individual donors.
Meanwhile, Brewer raised more than five times that amount with donations of $12,875 from six individuals and $7,250 from five PACs.
Storer’s fundraising slump continued from April to June. She reported $1,650 in donations from two donors, while Brewer reported $36,620.50 from 11 donors at the same time. Nearly half of those donors had out-of-state addresses. Brewer received an additional $6,699 from seven other donor groups, all out of the district.
Storer ended the primary with just over $10,000 on hand while Brewer had nearly $50,000.
Since that primary vote, both candidates have drastically increased their spending efforts.
So far, Brewer has spent 92% of his funds — $123,092.01 out of $133,103.61. Storer has spent 75% of her funds — $51,882.57 of $69,137.49.
Most of Storer’s individual donations continue to be from addresses reported to be in the district. From June to October, just five of the 61 individual donations came from outside district 43, totaling about $20,000. She also raised $6,300 from non-individual donors, including $2,500 from firms or PACs based in Lincoln, Omaha or Iowa. In all, she raised $26,310 from June to October.
Brewer’s primary fundraising trends also continued. From June to October, Brewer raised $23,279, over $15,000 of which came from business, PACs and other state senator’s committees, including District 48 Sen. John Stinner and District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman. While over half (about 62%) of his individual donations came from addresses reported to be in the district, just two of his non-individual donations stemmed from addresses reported to be in-district.
Both candidates are due to file new finance reports in two weeks.
This is the first of four stories that will examine the campaign finances of the district 43 race.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.