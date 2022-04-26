District 48 candidates highlight campaign issues

Five candidates have thrown their hat into the ring to run for the Legislative District 48 seat currently held by John Stinner, of Gering. Stinner is unable to run again due to term limits. During the latest redistricting session, the district expanded south from Scotts Bluff County. It now includes Banner and Kimball counties.

Candidates Talon Cordle, Jeremiah Teeple, Scott Shaver, Brian Hardin and Don Lease II participated in a survey put together by the Star-Herald, answering questions about topics important to constituents in the district and the Panhandle.

Responses are in the order that they were returned to the Star-Herald.

Talon Cordle

Briefly introduce yourself. What about your background do you feel makes you qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

I am a Constitutional Conservative; I have spent most of my working life in the oilfield throughout the United States. I moved to Nebraska in 2015. I feel that we need a strong person with morals, values and ethics, who will properly represent the people of the 48th District and not sell out to special interests. The people of the 48th District have been misrepresented for far too long. I will not abstain from voting on bills like many of our current senators. I want Nebraska to be the beacon of constitutional rights and individual liberties that other states look to and strive to be like. The people of this state deserve better.

What prompted you to throw your hat in the ring for the Nebraska Legislature?

I decided to run for the Legislature because I didn’t feel that the candidates who were already running would properly represent the people of this district. I feel there is a need for constitutional strength in the representative we send to Lincoln. I have that strength and knowledge. I don’t have special interests that are prompting my candidacy. We have been pushed to the side and forgotten for far too long. It is time to elect a person who is not tied to big business and has the desire to serve the people, not themselves.

Issues regarding school districts were key issues during recent sessions. What is the biggest challenge facing school districts within the state and how would you approach it?

There are many things that are big challenges for the school district. Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) are the biggest threats to our children. The simple fact that the (state) board of education did not immediately separate from the Nations School Board Association when they declared concerned parents as “terrorists” is appalling. I would propose immediately to separate from the NSBA. I would introduce, sign-on, or sponsor bills to ban CRT/CSE and any other perversions that the current board of education forces upon our children. I would also propose to either dissolve the board of education or regain absolute oversight of all funding and spending of the board back to the legislature.

Property taxes were a key issue in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Do you think further improvements are needed?

Yes, I believe that property taxes are a substantial burden on homeowners, especially the elderly homeowners who are on a fixed income. Property taxes are harmful to farms, ranches and other agricultural expansion. I believe that property taxes are a large step toward the Water Environment Federation (WEF) goal, as Klaus Schwab said, “You will own nothing and be happy.” I feel that Nebraskans are not on board with the WEF and we are tired of renting our property from the state government and we are tired of the indiscriminate spending that is being done in Lincoln.

Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. How would you be the best advocate for the Panhandle in the Nebraska Legislature and to the governor?

I would say that most people who live in western Nebraska believe that we are overlooked, and I completely agree. For far too long we have sent a 48th District “resident” to Lincoln for them to move to Lincoln and ignore us. I have formed relationships with many candidates for governor and other offices. I’d be a strong voice in every situation for the people of this district. I will listen to them and voice their concerns. I will hold town halls when I am not in session so the people can hear what is going on in the legislature, and will bring their concerns to the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and any other representative who should need to be addressed.

If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

The first priority issue I would bring forth is changing 1-1 Statement of Rights from its current verbiage to include declaring Nebraska a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. Nebraska is falling further and further behind on preserving our constitutional rights and individual liberties. Our legislature has failed the people of this state, they have failed to protect the unborn, and they have failed to limit government authority. This must end.

Jeremiah Teeple

Briefly introduce yourself. What about your background do you feel makes you qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

I was born and raised in Lincoln, worked as a psychiatric specialist at the Lincoln Regional Center and received the Thomas Woods award, presented annually to one staff member in each unit for outstanding patient care. I went to school at Central College in Pella, Iowa, and studied American government, business management and accounting. I was also the president and a founding member of the chess club. From there, I moved to Banner County where I lived for five years before buying our first house in Gering. While there, I was a founding member and head coach of the youth wrestling club, at a time when there was a great need for involvement in the community. Living on both ends of the state has given me a unique perspective and understanding of what it means to represent our district and the needs of our region at the state level. I believe that decision making is best made at the local level, without the restraints of bigger government, and that we need a constitutionally-minded representative, who has an acute attention to detail.

What prompted you to throw your hat in the ring for the Nebraska Legislature?

There were a few factors that all kind of played together, and we just felt like the timing was right with a midterm election that did not have an incumbent due to term limits. With the redistricting of the Unicameral, I felt uniquely qualified having lived in both the Banner County and Gering communities. We need a representative who is going to be accessible to the people and willing to take their concerns to Lincoln to make sure we aren’t taken advantage of on this end of the state.

Issues regarding school districts were key issues during recent sessions. What is the biggest challenge facing school districts within the state and how would you approach it?

The biggest challenge that I see right now facing the school district is bureaucracy. Our local school boards and communities should be able to establish the curriculum for our public schools and not have mandates passed down to them by departments that don’t understand the specific needs of individuals. Our parents and local school boards need to be empowered to make the best decisions for their children without government getting in the way.

Property taxes were a key issue in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Do you think further improvements are needed?

The first step to solving a problem is recognizing you have one and addressing it. We are collectively finally starting to speak up about the way our taxes are appropriated for education and recognizing that there is a great disconnect. Our property taxes, which are primarily used for education funding, are among the highest in the nation, while the amount of money spent on education by the state is among the lowest in the nation. So yes, we absolutely need to make further improvements. We made some good steps this year, but we haven’t solved the paradox. Education credits are a nice step in the way of immediate relief, but we need to look into the idea that has been brought forth about education trust funds executed in a similar manner to the highway trust fund as well as other creative means to break the tie between property tax and education funding.

Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. How would you be the best advocate for the Panhandle in the Nebraska Legislature and to the governor?

I understand that the name of the game in the Legislature is coalition building and winning your colleagues over to your ideas. Many of the other representatives from the urban districts of Lincoln and Omaha just don’t understand the challenges that go along with rural life because they have never had the experience of living outside of the city. They fight for what they know and it can often feel like the battle in the chamber is split between the urban and the rural, leaving us outnumbered because we are represented based on population. Having grown up in Lincoln, I feel like I can bring an empathy to their urban concerns, and am uniquely qualified to bridge that gap and help them understand that our rural concerns are a state concern that should not be minimized.

If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

My first priority would be to continue the momentum of the 107th Legislature in terms of providing tax relief to our people. I would immediately work with other representatives to find plans that could provide permanent tax relief and reduced spending, rather than temporary tax credits that mask the real situation while providing immediate relief. I would like to reintroduce a constitutional carry bill and try to expedite approval for a Gering-area casino and horse track.

Scott Shaver

Briefly introduce yourself. What about your background do you feel makes you qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

My eight years on the Scottsbluff City Council gives me experience in dealing with government organizations and other entities as well as a view into how things work at the state level. As the only candidate with a voting record on many of these issues, I am not making empty campaign promises.

What prompted you to throw your hat in the ring for the Nebraska Legislature?

Many things helped me decide from the indoctrination of our schools clear to unsecured election results. Having lived in Nebraska all my life, property taxes, inheritance taxes and income taxes are also out of control and need to be address. The government just keeps growing and it needs to get back to what it was intended to do. After hearing the first three candidates, I felt I needed to step up and represent our area so we can get a voice back in the Legislature for the western Panhandle.

Issues regarding school districts were key issues during recent sessions. What is the biggest challenge facing school districts within the state and how would you approach it?

The biggest problem with the schools in Nebraska is a lack of local representation in the curriculum choices, lack of parental choices and restrictive choice of schools. I feel that competition is what made this country thrive and the same would happen if it were allowed to be introduced into the schools. Every dollar (including administration) used for education from the top to the bottom needs to be divided by the number of students. That amount would be the true cost per student. That exact amount should follow the kids to any school they wish to attend, including homeschooling. The best offerings will get the most students and the ineffective and over-reaching schools will lose their students and the best teachers to the schools offering what students want.

Property taxes were a key issue in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Do you think further improvements are needed?

Property taxes are theft. The solution is a consumption tax similar to the proposed EPIC tax this year. It would eliminate property tax along with income, inheritance and business taxes. Many of the senators cast a “not voting” vote to allow the citizens to vote for this proposal, including our current representative. We need to get this option to the citizens so they are allowed to choose what they feel is best.

Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. How would you be the best advocate for the Panhandle in the Nebraska Legislature and to the governor?

We need to get back to a two house Legislature. In the Unicameral there are no checks and balances. As the population grows in the larger cities, they keep stealing our representation. A great example of this is how the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds were divided with the huge majority going to Omaha and then to Lincoln. By having one representative from each county, the huge over-reach from the metropolitan communities will be put in check and give more fair representation to the entire state. I have taken time to get to know all of the governor candidates and feel that I can work with them to help keep western Nebraska as a priority.

If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

I have many priorities along with the consumption tax, but the one that has not been talked about or addressed is the anti-ESG (Environmental, Social Justice, and Governance) legislation. This is very similar to the Chinese social credit score and is being pushed from the highest levels of the banking and insurance industries. We need to get legislation in place to protect Nebraska citizens from being targeted with this unconstitutional practice.

Brian Hardin

Briefly introduce yourself. What about your background do you feel makes you qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

I grew up on a family farm and ranch in western Nebraska. I have a diverse background in the business world ranging from financial services to entrepreneurship to commercial childcare to business consulting. I spent several years behind the scenes battling both the consequences of Obamacare and also unfunded liabilities. I have a background in working to resolve complex challenges.

What prompted you to throw your hat in the ring for the Nebraska Legislature?

It was a process much more than an event that led me to that decision. The process involved studying several of the challenges facing both Nebraska in general, and D48 in particular. Agricultural challenges looming, taxes, workforce, housing, better paying jobs, and education challenges are at the forefront. Encouragement from family, friends, coworkers and a lot of prayer led us through the process.

Issues regarding school districts were key issues during recent sessions. What is the biggest challenge facing school districts within the state and how would you approach it?

The two main challenges are No. 1 funding it appropriately and No. 2 making sure students are being educated effectively and not indoctrinated by the latest fashions in leftist propaganda. Local control of school districts where parents can and do interact with teachers, administrations and school boards is vital.

Property taxes were a key issue in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Do you think further improvements are needed?

We made some positive strides in lowering property taxes in the last few years. That said, when we compare Nebraska with each state that touches us, our property tax rates are still the highest in the region. This is particularly felt by the farm and ranch community. Absolutely, further improvements are needed.

Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. How would you be the best advocate for the Panhandle in the Nebraska Legislature and to the governor?

1. One in four jobs in Nebraska are ag-related. I’ll work to remove the mystery associated with how food gets to plates. Many people in the cities don’t know at all what we do here. There’s a disconnect that needs education and persuasion. I’ll educate and persuade.

2. It’s tiresome when school land lease revenues are all obtained in the Panhandle and yet distributed all over Nebraska. Evidently, there is an “algorithm,” which distributes it. Yet it’s easier to get nuclear codes than unlock the secrets of how our school land money gets distributed. Keep it here. Period.

3. There’s a deep rut in the road (it’s a long history...) where the greater population (Lincoln and Omaha) get the first choice on many things and the feeling here is that the Panhandle gets the leftovers. Here are three examples: mental health services; Second Amendment rights (the nearest law enforcement in parts of the Panhandle might be hours away, not seconds or minutes) and a major north/south travel artery (Heartland Express). Complete it, please.

If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

First priority: Protect farmers and ranchers. I’m deeply concerned that our farmers and ranchers are facing a perfect storm of difficulties. Inputs on cropland will be higher than ever before and by a lot. Why? 200-500% increases in key chemicals for fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides (this may last two years or more); exponentially higher diesel prices for tractors in fields and semis on roads; the ongoing supply-chain crisis that often keeps ag. equipment sidelined while farmers wait for simple parts to come in the mail; a worker shortage (similar to many industries). All the while this is going on, they experience the same ridiculous 40-year high inflation which plagues every family in Nebraska. We’re going to need to protect our ag industry in the coming two plus years from some complex and unique challenges.

Don Lease II

Briefly introduce yourself. What about your background do you feel makes you qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

I am a fourth generation Nebraskan who actively farms and ranches in Banner County. I graduated from Banner County High School and attended the University of Wyoming. I am married to Yvonne, who is a public school educator. I served on the Banner County School Board for six years. It was a great experience to be on the inside of school administration. I attended many Nebraska Association of School Board conferences and training which help me to better understand and serve the school. I served on the North Platte Natural Resources District’s Pumpkin Creek Water Advisory Committee which created the first ground water management plan in Nebraska. I recently worked for the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project as an outreach worker under the direction of Region 1 Behavioral Health Services to provide assistance to those people who were adversely affected by the recent pandemic. My work with the NSRP brought me into close contact with county and city governments, schools, social services and mental health resources, health care, churches, and many businesses through-out the eleven Panhandle counties. My experiences during the NSRP has given me an in-depth understanding of the social fabric of the 48th District and Nebraska.

What prompted you to throw your hat in the ring for the Nebraska Legislature?

While working with the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, I became well acquainted with the people of the Nebraska Panhandle. I enjoyed building coalitions and partnering with the many different types of organizations, public and private and the awesome people in the Panhandle. Listening to the ideas and concerns of people stimulated my desire to file for the 48th district legislative seat. Under our Constitutional Republic, leaders must have knowledge of the system, understanding of how the parts fit together, and the wisdom to integrate all the moving pieces together for the benefit of the whole. I believe these life experiences have equipped me to serve effectively as your senator.

Issues regarding school districts were key issues during recent sessions. What is the biggest challenge facing school districts within the state and how would you approach it?

Our schools have recently been challenged in ways that would have been difficult to imagine before the pandemic. The is no single primary challenge to the educational system in Nebraska; there are multiple interrelated issues. Schools need students to be socially, mentally, physically and educationally prepared to attend school when they arrive on their first day of school. This preparation begins at birth and continues until the child has graduated from the public school system. It requires parents, educators, support staff and increasingly mental health providers, working together, to effectively educate our children. Substance abuse is also a serious and growing issue in our youth.

Property taxes were a key issue in the Nebraska Legislature this year. Do you think further improvements are needed?

Nebraska relies too much on property tax to fund public education. Property taxes are assessed regardless of ability to pay, (owning property does not always create income). Limiting the total property tax levy and using sales or “consumption” taxes as a replacement funding source to fund schools is one possible solution.

Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. How would you be the best advocate for the Panhandle in the Nebraska Legislature and to the governor?

I would like to bring more State Board and Legislative Committee hearings to the Panhandle. We should also look at our ability to testify in Legislative Committee hearings via electronic means from Panhandle locations. Past senators have done a good job of looking out for the our interests. I will always advocate for the 48th District. We need to be good advocates when there are unique issues or questions which are not understood by other senators. An example of how your senators have advocated in the past is the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, TEEOSA, which recognized sparse and very sparse locations by increasing school funding in these areas. This was an education question unique to rural Nebraska. Advocating for surface water issues or questions would be unique to the western part of Nebraska. We advocate best if we have a good understanding of the specific issue or question.

If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

Educational support, which involves issues such as tax equity, teacher recruitment, adding mental health and substance abuse supports for young families and youth. I think these educational and mental health issues are so inter-related that they would require a multi-level approach. One part of a possible solution is to create well trained, peer mental health outreach workers to help support families and youth in education.

