District 48 candidates pitch themselves for primary spots at forum

More than 50 members of the public gathered in the Hotel 21 & Co. conference to listen to a future Nebraska state senator. Five candidates are vying for the District 48 seat and all pitched their campaigns to the crowd during a forum hosted by the local Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter.

The candidates speaking included Brian Hardin and Jeremiah Teeple of Gering, Talon Cordle and Scott Shaver of Scottsbluff and Don Lease II of Bridgeport. After the May 10 primaries, two of the men will advance to the general election in November.

The forum was set up so each candidate answered a different general question first, but each of them had the opportunity to answer. Questions were provided by the audience.

Rural workforce and housing shortages

Cordle was in favor of refurbishing buildings and creating fair and affordable housing. Shaver said the government should get out of the way and encourage builders to build.

“The people should be able to do it themselves. I don’t think the government should be involved in that,” he said.

Lease said businesses should create partnerships with students to incentivize them to work for them. Teeple said having trade programs was good and the state should expand them through funding and find ways to promote home ownership instead of renting.

Hardin said businesses should incentivize young people to stay instead of the government.

“They (young people) like opportunity, they like income ... so we need to incentivize them to stay here,” he said.

Tax Reform

Lease was in favor of paying for public schools, though he supports reducing property taxes to fund schools. Teeple agreed, saying he believes there is lots of wasteful spending by the state government each year. Hardin said comprehensive reform was needed and that incremental changes were too small.

Cordle said he was in favor of eliminating property taxes entirely.

“We are renting our houses, we are renting our vehicles, from the government. That’s not a way to be free,” he said.

Shaver agreed, saying, like Cordle, that he was also in favor of the EPIC Consumption Tax Plan, a proposal by Sen. Steve Erdman to use a tax on the sale of goods to fund the state’s budget.

Spending Excess Revenue

Cordle said the Legislature should save excess revenue for difficult times. Shaver said federal funds should be used for the budgeted items and the rest should be returned to the people. Lease said it should be spent on helping people, but carefully so they don’t feel entitled to it.

Teeple was in favor of giving it back to the people, and Hardin said excess funds should be spent on agriculture.

Criminal Justice Reform

Shaver said if the death penalty is done away with, the state must stop paying extra for those inmates.

Lease focused on preventing inmates from reoffending. “Every kid that doesn’t have these kinds of issues saves you money,” he said.

Teeple said policies for nonviolent drug offenders should be reformed.

“We treat a lot of people with sex offender problems way more leniently than we do nonviolent drug offenders and it ends up creating criminals stuck in the system,” he said.

Hardin said young people are often sent to local facilities who “haven’t sinned big enough to end up here.”

Cordle agreed that many nonviolent offenders, especially for marijuana use, go to prison and don’t get enough chances to reform.

Horse Racing and Gambling

Lease said gambling brings issues such as sex trafficking to communities and that the people should decide if a casino comes to town in Gering or Kimball.

Teeple said gambling can bring in tourism but agreed it should be a local decision.

Hardin said organized crime would flock to cash-based businesses like casinos.

Cordle said a casino should not be near a tight-knit town and would be better suited for the outskirts. Shaver said he also thought it would hurt the community, “but if handled correctly ... it can be a positive and you can bring in more jobs and more tourism and everything else.”

Lightning Round

After answering audience queries, the candidates were asked to give their quick thoughts on a variety of topics.

— All candidates were against a red flag law for gun ownership and in favor of constitutional carry for gun owners.

— All candidates were in favor of repealing the state’s death and inheritance taxes.

— Hardin, Shaver and Lease were against legalizing marijuana. Teeple was in favor of it and Cordle was in favor of legalizing it just for medical use.

— Hardin, Cordle, Shaver and Lease were in favor of the death penalty. Teeple was against it.

— Hardin, Cordle, Shaver and Lease said they were against abortion, while Teeple said he was against it with exceptions for the mother’s safety.

When they’d finished answering questions, the candidates provided short closing remarks. Afterward, they took time to meet and greet the assembled residents of District 48.

